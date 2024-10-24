House Of Representatives Urges CBN To Withdraw Old Notes

Share

The House of Representatives has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to increase the circulation of newly minted N200, N500, and N1,000 notes while gradually phasing out the old currency from circulation.

The directive comes following a motion of urgent national importance raised by Adam Victor Ogene (LP, Anambra) on Thursday during the plenary.

Ogene while speaking on the floor of the House stressed the need for timely action ahead of the December 31, 2024, deadline for the withdrawal of old notes.

The House also requested that the CBN instruct commercial banks to distribute more new notes to customers, ensuring a smooth transition before the old notes cease to be legal tender on January 1, 2025.

Ogene emphasized the lack of public awareness campaigns by the CBN to inform citizens about the impending deadline.

He noted that campaigns, including jingles, TV and radio ads, social media posts, flyers, and newspaper publications, should have started three months ago.

With only two months left, there are concerns about the CBN’s readiness for the transition.

The resolution aims to ensure a seamless changeover while preventing any disruptions in the nation’s economic activities.

