House Of Representatives Endorses Natural Medicine Resolution

…as NNMDA aims to reduce dependence on foreign drugs

In what is being hailed as a historic turning point for Nigerian health sovereignty, the House of Representatives has unanimously endorsed a resolution placing natural medicine at the heart of the nation’s healthcare strategy – a move the Director-General of the Nigerian Natural Medicine Development Agency (NNMDA), Prof. Martins Emeje describes as “the beginning of Nigeria’s liberation from colonial dependency on foreign pharmaceuticals.”

Speaking during the visit of the House Committee on Legislative Compliance to the NNMDA recently, Prof. Emeje said the development would enhance healthcare delivery and boost access to affordable drugs.

The visit, led by Hon. Ahmed Baday, marks the first-ever oversight of the agency since its formal legal recognition in 2019, despite its establishment in 1997. The symbolic and strategic weight of the visit was not lost on Prof. Emeje. “The presence of the committee here shows that the resolution is not just paper—it’s action. This day is monumental.

It is the day Nigeria begins to regain her healing power,” he declared. Prof. Emeje outlined an ambitious but achievable roadmap: deploy 15,000 staff—20 per local government—across Nigeria to identify, document, cultivate, and standardise indigenous medical knowledge and plants. “Give me 15,000 staff, and in 12 months, Nigeria will become a net exporter of medicinal plants and natural medical products.

We will stop looking for oil money,” he declared confidently. Hon. Baday expressed support for the agency’s work: “What we saw is encouraging. It will reduce dependence on foreign medicine and create jobs for our people. We are pledging our support for this vision.” However, Prof. Emeje was clear: passion alone is not enough.

“We are operating with only 136 staff which is not sustainable. Passion has a limit. We need financial and human support to scale.” NNMDA has so far documented over 1,750 medicinal plants across all Nigerian geo-political zones, with ongoing collaborations with international partners including India and the Netherlands.

The agency is now preparing for clinical trials on herbal products already approved by NAFDAC, aiming for hospital integration and five-year registrations for indigenous products.

Emeje drew parallels with India and China, whose traditional medicines form multi-billion-dollar industries. “Nigeria can do the same—and better—if we believe in ourselves. These countries used their brains; we must use ours.”

Prof. Emeje also pushed for a broader understanding of natural medicine, describing it as encompassing not only herbal remedies but also religious practices, yoga, homeopathy and aromatherapy all of which contribute to well-being and must be researched, documented, and integrated.

“Prayer is natural medicine. Fasting is natural medicine. These elements of our culture contribute to health, and we are tasked by law to research and document them,” he said.

Emeje lamented that while countries like China and India have monetised their traditional practices into billiondollar industries, Nigeria still imports nearly all its medicines. “What they did, we can do. And we can do it better,” he said.

He however warned that unless Nigeria invests in her own research institutions, “We are jackpotted in reverse— working here but doing research for foreign funders. That’s more dangerous than physical migration.”

The agency’s achievements, despite a meager N300 million budget, have drawn international attention. But Emeje insists that government support is key: “Let’s stop depending on handouts. Let’s invest in what we own.” According to Emeje, large-scale cultivation of medicinal plants in all 774 local governments can create up to 147 million jobs and lift over 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

The agency has also expanded into agricultural and veterinary medicine, signing agreements with international partners including India and the Netherlands.

“Every time you hear of medical tourism to India or China, remember—we have it all here. It’s called natural medicine, and it’s Nigerian,” Emeje said.

According to him, the NNMDA has begun preparations for clinical trials in key disease areas such as diabetes, asthma, sickle cell, and hypertension.

The agency has also launched training programmes for traditional medical practitioners and serves as an accredited pharmacy internship center. “Our interns don’t just learn science—they learn ethics and patriotism,” he said.

The agency is asking for a modest increase in its workforce to achieve its goals. “With 15,000 staff, we will bring healthcare to every community.

We will identify local diseases, find the plants that treat them, and standardise them for national use,” he said. The House resolution, which Prof. Emeje has framed and kept in his home, symbolises a turning point.

“This is how countries develop—not by copying others, but by believing in what they have. Support us, and see what Nigeria becomes in one year,” he concluded.

In his closing message, Prof. Emeje stated: “We don’t need to copy and paste healthcare models. Let our universal health coverage (UHC) be built around our own medicine, our own identity. Support us, and watch Nigeria rise.”

