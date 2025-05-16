House of Naira the Musical Reimagines Nigeria’s Identity, Premieres Tomorrow

Share

All is set for the stage production of ‘House Of Naira: A Nigerian Story’, a groundbreaking musical that dares to reimagine the country’s identity through art and allegory.

Written by Asa’ah Samuel, directed by Tosin Adeyemi, created and produced by Kábíyèsí Studios (Kehinde Oretimehin) in collaboration with D BO Productions and OTO Entertainment Company, and music by Kehinde Oretimehin, ‘House Of Naira’ premieres this weekend – Saturday and Sunday – at Terra Kulture, Tiamiyu Savage Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. With its rich symbolism, electrifying music, and a cast of acclaimed actors, the play tells a thoughtprovoking, redemptive story about unity, power, and the cost of division — all set in the metaphorical house of Nigeria.

‘House Of Naira’ is a powerful new musical that explores the soul of Nigeria through a deeply symbolic family drama. When a wealthy man—pressured by his traditional mother—marries four women from Nigeria’s major ethnic groups, his home becomes a battlefield of rivalry, culture, and identity.

As tensions rise, the man appears to die under the weight of the conflict, only to reveal he staged his death to unite his wives. Faced with losing their shared future, the women pledge unity, tolerance, and collective strength. Blending Afrobeat, traditional rhythms, and contemporary theatre, ‘House Of Naira’ is a stirring allegory of a divided nation seeking reconciliation. With this premiere, a bold new voice is emerging from the African theatrical landscape.

Featuring a world-class cast of international stage and screen actors, this production is not just a story — it’s a statement of hope, healing, and rebirth. Starring veteran stage and screen actors – Debbie Ohiri, Oluchi Odii, Bridget Nkem, Sharon Adaeze, Yawande Osamein, and Ralph Okoro,‘House Of Naira’ centres on a patriarch who, influenced by his mother’s traditionalist beliefs, marries four women — each from one of Nigeria’s major ethnic groups: Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba, and South-South. But, as love turns to rivalry, the household becomes a battlefield of competing identities, grievances, and emotional warfare.

The man — symbolic of Nigeria itself — appears to succumb to the weight of it all, dying amid the chaos his home has become. ‘House of Naira’ refuses to end in tragedy. In a dramatic final act, the man is revealed to be alive — his staged death an elaborate intervention designed to jolt his wives into confronting their differences.

Faced with the possibility of losing their shared future — their inheritance, their legacy, their identity — the women come to a powerful realisation: unity is their only path forward. What follows is a moment of transformation. The wives — once divided by language, pride, and pain — pledge to work together in tolerance and solidarity.

It is a hopeful, poetic resolution that mirrors the dream of a truly united Nigeria, forged not by force but by understanding and interdependence. “This story is Nigeria. It’s raw, painful, beautiful — but also resilient,” says Oretimehin who is arguably the most engaged and hardworking composer, arranger and conductor on the Nigeria musical theatre stage today.

“It asks what happens when we finally see beyond our own tribe, our own struggle, and realize we’re stronger together. It’s not just about one nation. It’s about any society wrestling with its identity. “I’ve travelled the world and seen how much Nigerians love ‘Naija’. We have the market, we have the talent. All we need is a platform.

This play is that platform — it celebrates our beauty and reminds us of who we are.” The music of ‘House Of Naira’ is as diverse and resonant as the story itself, blending Afrobeat, Highlife, tribal percussion, choral traditions, and contemporary theatre scores.

Audiences will be moved by its emotional depth, cultural richness, and moments of sheer theatrical spectacle — all guided by a world-class production team. Elevating the show further is its extraordinary ensemble cast — stage and screen veterans with over two decades of experience performing across Nigeria, the UK, the US, and South Africa.

Their commanding performances bring authenticity, gravitas, and global relevance to a deeply local story. Following its premiere this weekend, ‘House Of Naira’ is set for an international tour, with engagements in London, New York, and Johannesburg under negotiation.

“This is not just a show — it’s a movement. Investors and global partners are invited to support what promises to be a defining work of African theatre, one that bridges continents while holding a mirror to the world’s oldest conflicts — and boldest hopes,” says Oretimehin, an acclaimed Nigerian musician, director, and composer, whose works explore the intersections of culture, identity, and justice.

Speaking with New Telegraph, Bridget Nkem, who plays the role of one of the wives, shared her thoughts on the play and her character. “I play a strong woman from the North. She’s opinionated, bold, and deeply driven.

She might not be liked by everyone, but she’s real. She fights for what she believes in and has a heart for excellence,” she said. With ‘House Of Naira’, Oretimehin delivers a theatrical experience rooted in heritage, driven by innovation, and destined for international acclaim.

