House Of Boom Launches Showroom In Oluyole Extension

House of Boom a foremost fashion design brand has launched its ready to wear showroom in Oluyole Extension in Ibadan Oyo State.

The event witnessed a large turn out of friends, family members and customers attesting to the originality and creative uniqueness of the House of Boom.

Mrs Oladosu Babafemi the Chief Executive Officer of the House of Boom said the grand launch of the ready to wear outlet provides residents the opportunity to get elegant ,stylish ready to wear clothes at affordable prices.

She said ” We launched our ready to wear outlet today and members of the public can come and buy elegant clothes for men and women. We have beautiful clothes for contemporary people, casual and bespoke. These designs are for men and women that love style and elegance”.

Mrs Babafemi also added that the House of Boom is built on creativity.

“i started making clothes in 2007 . Creativity was what propelled me to go into the world of clothes making . I just love to look good and I told myself why not, I can as well make these clothes. The House of Boom started officially in 2012. I went to Ladoke Akintola University and during the strike, I decided to take up making clothes. I went on to learn about clothes making We have our factory where we make the clothes and our training institute”.

Where the House of Boom ready to wear outlet is located is a one stop shop where there is a saloon for nails, hair , makeover , photography so customers can get what they need in one place.

Mrs. Babafemi said Nigeria fashion designers can compete globally.

”Nigerian designers can compete globally because we are very creative and original in our making of bags, shoes and clothes. This creativity is unique to us and the world is looking for our designs. The House of Boom is not just about clothes but to reduce the rate at which we import used clothes into the country. The idea is to be able to compete with other designers. That is , when you put made in Nigerian clothes side by side with the foreign clothes, you will not see any difference. The second aspect is to help reduce unemployment in the country through our training and mentorship programme”.

Speaking on what government can do to support the fashion industry to grow, Mrs. Babafemi said.

“Government can create a conducive business environment especially by ensuring that there is adequate provision of electricity. We are running on generator 24 hours and this is affecting our cost of production. Also , the government can assist the entrepreneurs that are doing well and invest in them. This way we will produce more and ship our products overseas . This will attract investors to come to the country to patronise our goods”.

