House Of Ajebo Relaunch ‘Jeni & Keni’ Kids Learning Animation Series

‘House of Ajebo’ animation Studios has relaunched the ‘Jeni and Keni’ Nigerian kids’ Learning animation series, which delivers moral lessons for children and relatable scenarios rooted in everyday African life.

Designed as a top-tier kids’ Learning and entertainment channel in Africa, the series blends educational cartoons for kids with heartwarming African children’s stories in a fun, relatable, and culturally rich way, delivering an 80% kids’ music channel.

Speaking on the relaunch, Erem Emeka Nehemiah said: “With the new JENI and KENI in 3D, kids around the world can enjoy high quality 3D animations that compete on the global stage; We are not just creating quality educational materials but we are exporting Our sound, our culture and showing the world the beauty of Africa.

“it’s an invitation for African children everywhere to be proud of their identity from a young age and enjoy learning, dance and play,” he said.

Available for streaming on YouTube, ‘Jeni and Keni’, the brainchild of Erem, a storyteller who has been creating excitement while telling the African story for over 14 years, delivers kids’ learning videos in Nigeria that inspire, entertain, and educate.

‘Jeni & Keni’, which is brought to audiences by ‘House of Ajebo Animations’, a learning and entertainment channel with a blend of Afro-fusion, follows two lively siblings as they navigate everyday adventures, sharing valuable life lessons while showcasing African culture for children.

Also speaking, Co-founder of ‘House of Ajebo’, Uchenna Erem described the ‘Jeni and Keni’ as more than just an African kids’ TV show. According to her, it is a thoughtful blend of fun learning for kids and early childhood education cartoons crafted for a global audience.

“The series embodies African family entertainment at its finest, encouraging imagination while preserving the unique values, humour, and warmth of African traditions. We believe in the power of fun learning for kids, and ‘Jeni & Keni’ delivers that with a unique African flair. Every episode is crafted to entertain while teaching timeless values that children can carry with them,” she said.

Following the launch, episodes will be available on the ‘Jeni and Keni’ YouTube channel dedicated to the show and on its official website, where children and families can enjoy full episodes, bonus content, free educational materials folktales and educational games.

Popularly known as Ajebo D’ D’Comedian, Erem Emeka Nehemiah, the founder and Creative Director of ‘Jeni & Keni’ Ltd, is one of the trailblazers of modern animation in Africa. Since 2012, he has been captivating audiences with his hilarious and culturally rich cartoon comedy series, earning numerous awards and recognitions along the way.

With over nine years on radio and more than two decades of experience in stand-up comedy, Ajebo has mastered the art of storytelling, blending humour, culture, and relatability to entertain and educate.