House Minority Caucus Seeks Measures Towards Curtailing Flooding

As the rainy season fast approaches, the Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has advised the Federal Government to evolve time-specific and results-yielding measures towards curtailing the negative effects of flooding across the country.

The Caucus gave the counsel as it commiserated with families of victims of the Mokwa flood disaster and other residents of the community

An early morning downpour had recently triggered a heavy flooding that led to the death of many people as well as the destruction of buildings and other valuables in the Kpege area of Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State.

The Caucus expressed deep sympathy to the government and entire people of Niger state over the unfortunate incident, advising the Federal Government to put preventive measures in place to avoid future occurrences.

President Bola Tinubu recently set up a National Flooding Disaster Control Committee headed by Tony Elumelu, a prominent banker and Chairnan of the UBA Group. However, with the Mokwa flood disaster, and few others, not as grievous, the Caucus called on the Committee to accelerate its activities, and emplace timely actions towards meeting its terms of reference.

In a statement jointly signed by Rep. O. Kingsley Chinda (Minority Leader), Rt. Hon. Dr. Ali Isa J. C

(Minority Whip) , Rt. Hon. Aliyu Madaki (Deputy Minority Leader) and Rt. Hon. George Ozodinobi (Deputy Minority Whip) , the Caucy noted that the unfortunate incident happened when many of the victims were preparing to go to their respective farmlands; in pursuit of legitimate living.

“It is very shocking and saddening that after the heavy flooding, it left unprecedented sorrows, tears, and blood in the agrarian community. Over 100 bodies have been recovered, just as there are fears that many more victims might still be found; as rescue operations continue.

“Given the severity of the painful incident, and its likely consequences on the health, psychology, social, and economic development of the people of Kpege and contiguous communities, the Caucus calls for proactive measures by the government to safeguard lives and properties and improved relief measures to some of the victims who are presently quartered in the state’s Internally Displaced Persons (iDP) camps,” the said.

They also demanded for deliberate and decisive collaborations between the National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA), and the Niger state Emergency Management Agency, (SEMA) towards ensuring that victims get quality medical and social services.

