House Help Kills Employer 7 Days After Resuming Work

Residents of 29, KiniunIfa Street, Sawmill apartment, Gbagada area of Lagos, were shocked after a yet-to-be-named woman, was allegedly stabbed to death by her house help recently. No one could tell when exactly the fleeing house help, identified simply as Peter, committed the murder. However, the lifeless body of the woman, according to information, was discovered on Saturday, March 9, by her son who came to visit. It will be recalled that about a year ago, a similar incident happened in Ikeja area of Lagos, when a driver connived with a house help to kill a couple.

On the Gbagada tragedy, the deceased was said to be the only occupant in the building, with three shops in front of the house. A resident, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said, “The woman’s son, upon arriving at the compound, went straight to his mother’s apartment, only to find her lifeless body on the staircase, with blood all over. “A long piece of wood suspected to be the murder weapon was also found. By then, the body had started swelling, suggesting that the woman might have been killed days before.”

It was gathered that the fleeing house help had only resumed work a week before the tragedy occurred. It was however learnt that a relative of the agent that brought the fleeing house help had been arrested. But the unidentified agent is nowhere to be found.

Policemen at the Ifako Police Division were said to have visited the scene and evacuated the corpse. However, when the Lagos State Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, was contacted, he said that the house help had been arrested. Hundeyin added that the suspect had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCIID, Panti.