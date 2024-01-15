House extends recess, to resume Jan 30

The House of Representatives has announced an extension of its ongoing recess, with the resumption of members now slated for Tuesday, January 30. The National Assembly proceeded on break on December 30, 2023, shortly after passing the 2024 Appropriation Bill and announced January 23, 2024, as the resumption date. However, in a statement issued yesterday by House spokesman, Akin Rotimi, the lawmakers have an additional week to resume following an official communication from the Clerk of the House, Yahaya Danzaria. “I am directed to inform members that the resumption date for both Senate and House of Representatives has been shifted upwards from Tuesday, January 23, 2024 (earlier announced) to Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 11:00 am prompt.

All inconveniences are regretted,” the communication read. Prior to its recess, the House had since its inauguration in June 2023, considered a wide range of issues, including peace and security, social welfare, healthcare, education, infrastructure development, economic growth, and more. With the instrumentality of robust debates, bipartisan collaboration, and sheer dedication to its constitutional responsibilities, the House passed crucial bills and adopted key resolutions that will shape the trajectory of the country in years to come