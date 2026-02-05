House C’ttee Visits NTDA, Pledges Legislative Backing For Tourism Sector

The Chairman, House Committee on Delegated Legislation, Rt. Honourable Richard Olufemi Bamisile has reaffirmed the National Assembly’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s tourism sector through effective legislation and strategic oversight during a familiarisation visit to the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA).

Speaking during the visit, Hon. Bamisile described the engagement as timely and significant, noting that the Committee is mandated to oversee statutory instruments, regulations, guidelines and orders issued by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure they align with the intent of primary laws, promote good governance and do not impose undue burdens on citizens.

He said the Committee serves as a critical bridge between legislative intent and executive implementation, stressing that the visit was not a fault-finding exercise but one aimed at foundation-building, partnership and mutual understanding.

“Tourism is not merely about leisure; it is a powerful catalyst for economic growth, job creation, social cohesion and international diplomacy. It tells our story, shapes our image and unlocks opportunities in every corner of our nation,” Bamisile said.

The Chairman noted that the Committee’s visit was to gain first-hand insight into the operational framework, achievements and challenges of the NTDA, examine existing regulations and guidelines governing the tourism sector, assess their interaction with the broader legislative landscape, and understand practical hurdles ranging from funding and infrastructure to security and global competitiveness.

He assured the Authority of the Committee’s readiness to support the review of obsolete regulations, advocate enhanced budgetary provisions and strengthen legislative frameworks to protect Nigeria’s heritage sites and intellectual property within the tourism ecosystem.

In his response, the Director-General of NTDA, Dr Olayiwola Awakan, expressed appreciation for the visit, emphasising that legislation remains the backbone of the Authority’s operations.

“The success of NTDA cannot be written without legislation. It is the foundation upon which our mandate to regulate, develop and promote tourism in Nigeria rests,” Dr Awakan stated.

He described Nigeria as a nation blessed with an inexhaustible wealth of cultural, traditional and natural tourism assets, aligning the Authority’s work with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision of economic diversification and Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), with tourism positioned as a priority sector capable of boosting GDP growth.

Dr Awakan highlighted key implementation challenges associated with the NTDA Act, noting the need for clearer alignment and coordination across the tourism governance framework, particularly in the context of evolving judicial interpretations on asset control at sub-national levels.

He referenced the Supreme Court judgment that places tourism assets under state jurisdiction and explained that ongoing efforts by the National Assembly to move tourism from the residual list to the concurrent list would help strengthen collaboration, ensure policy clarity and promote more balanced development of tourism destinations across the country.

According to him, this approach would enable a more equitable distribution of resources across the tourism value chain and support inclusive growth nationwide.

Since assuming office in October 2025, the DG disclosed that the Authority has intensified collaboration with sister agencies, states and the private sector, recognising tourism as a private sector-driven industry.

He cited partnerships with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) to digitise airport tourism information desks, engagements with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to showcase market-ready destinations across Nigeria’s foreign missions, and collaboration with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to strengthen NTDA’s visibility at airports and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority NCAA.

Dr Awakan also revealed ongoing partnerships with states including Katsina, Nasarawa and Niger, while identifying funding as a major constraint, noting that countries investing strategically in tourism are already reaping measurable benefits.

He further highlighted key initiatives such as the inauguration of a public-private sector committee to coordinate Nigeria’s participation in international tourism markets and expos, and the launch of the Naija Flavour Project in December 2025, aimed at promoting Nigeria’s food, arts, fashion, music, theatre and cultural identity to the global audience.

While acknowledging that the NTDA Act of 2022 is still undergoing activation and refinement, the Director-General expressed optimism that sustained legislative support would address existing gaps.

“With your support and collaboration, Sir, we are confident that tourism in Nigeria will soon deliver tangible results for the economy and national development,” he said.

The visit concluded with both parties reaffirming their commitment to sustained dialogue and collaboration aimed at unlocking the full potential of Nigeria’s tourism sector for economic prosperity and national pride.