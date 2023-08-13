House C’ttee Moves To Ensure Completion Of Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Expressway

The House of Representatives ad hoc Committee investigating the delay in the completion of the 375 kilometres of the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Expressway has commenced work to unravel the reason for the delay in the completion of the strategic federal highway since it was re-awarded in 2020.

The Chairman of the ad hoc committee, Hon Abdussamad Dasuki, said the investigation was not to witch-hunt anyone but to resolve the challenges delaying the completion of the project.

Hon Dasuki, who led members of the ad hoc committee on the oversight of the road project, said the investigation was also to ensure that all specifications in the projects were complied with.

During the inspection tour, the committee was, however, dissatisfied with the progress of work and expressed concern about the 2025 completion date given by the Ministry of Works.

An official of the firm handling the project admitted that the progress of work was slow due largely to insecurity. The committee consequently summoned the contractors and ministry officials to explain, why despite the huge amount of money released so far, the project was far from the completion target.

At a meeting with the officials of the Federal Ministry of Works, Dasuki demanded the status of work on the project.

Dasuki said: “Before us now is a matter of concern to the House of Representatives and Nigerians.

To that effect, a motion with regards to the completion of the Abuja to Kaduna to Kano Highway was brought to the House where we were mandated to sit down with the relevant agencies and come back within four weeks with the reason why we have the delay in the completion of that road.”

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works, Mamuda Mamman, told the committee that Sections 2 & 3 of the highway were near completion. He, however, acknowledged that the Abuja-Kaduna section of the road had been largely affected by funding and insecurity.

Section 1 (Abuja – Kaduna) of the road is less than 20% completed.

The permanent secretary however assured the committee that the road project would be completed by May 2025.

The permanent secretary said: “The Abuja-Kano dual carriage expressway was among the first that I also inspected on my assumption in the ministry.

“Because of the importance of the road, when I read the report, I made it a responsibility…, let me go and assess the physical condition of and the situation of the road. When we went, we saw what it is, and the contractor gave us a commitment that all things being equal, by May 2025, the construction aspect going to be completed.

“He mentioned the challenges that militate against the early completion of the road, mainly the issue of security and funding before it was placed under the presidential infrastructure development fund. Most of the issues were actually addressed and that was why, even the contractor made the commitment.”

The ad-hoc committee’s investigation continues and a report is expected to be submitted to the House within the four-week time frame mandated by the House.