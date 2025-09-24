House C’ttee Commiserates With NASC Over Officer’s Demise

…Threatens revocation of office complex contract

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Service Matters has commiserated with the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), over the sudden death of its officer, Mr Titus Apollos.

According to a statement released on Wednesday night by Emmanuel Anyigor, Deputy Director, Information/ Spokesperson, NASC, the Committee observed a minute silence as a respect for the fallen officer during the Committee”s oversight visit to the Commission on Wednesday.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon Sani Bala, who conveyed the condolences to the Commission, consoled the Commission and the bereaved family over the unfortunate incident and prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the deceased.

This is even as the Committee has issued a stern warning to contractors handling the construction of the Commission’s office complex to deliver the project by November or risk revocation of the contract.

Mr Titus Appolos, had been down with some ailment for some time now and was referred to the Garki General Hospital where he has been receiving treatment at the expense of the Commission.

He was said to have visited the office yesterday from the hospital bed to solicit for further financial help which was allegedly not immediately available.

Receiving members of the Committee, the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Chief Saviour Enyiekere briefed the Committee of the demise of the officer and the efforts of Commission towards helping him regain his health.

The Executive Chairman regretted the mis-representation of facts about the officer’s demise. He told the Committee that staff welfare and their well-being was a cardinal policy of the 6th Commission.

On the NASC Office Project, the Committee expressed frustration over the prolonged delay in the project, warning that it would recommend revoking the contractors’ agreement if the work was not completed by November.

According to the Committee Chairman, the Committee would also go ahead to make the contractors pay back to the Federal Government the funds it had received without doing the job.

Hon Sani Bala expressed displeasure that despite the huge amount of money that was paid to the contractors, they had rather chosen to frustrate early completion of the job.

Dr. Enyiekere had earlier highlighted critical challenges facing the Commission, including inadequate office accommodation, inadequate funds for staff welfare concerns, among others.

He appealed for the Committee’s support to expedite the completion of the permanent office complex, noting that the issue of accommodation remains a significant hurdle.

The Commission’s Chairman also requested for speedy ammendment of relevant laws to enable the Commission to function more effectively.