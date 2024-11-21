House Committee Advocates Capacity Building, Operational Equipment For NIWA

Share

House of Representatives Committee on National Inland Waterways has called for human capacity development and the acquisition of operational equipment to enable the

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) is to discharge its statutory responsibilities effectively.

It was learnt that the authority needs equipment and patrol boats to improve safety, enforcement and emergency response on the nation’s inland waterways.

Also, the committee underscored the importance of modernising infrastructure, such as inland ports and navigable channels, as well as dredging waterways to ensure uninterrupted operations.

It acknowledged the strides made in enhancing inland waterways operations across Nigeria during their oversight visit to NIWA’s operational headquarters in Lokoja.

The Chairman of the House Committee on NIWA, Mr Ojema Ojotu lauded the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Mr Bola Oyebamiji for his remarkable achievements and dedication within a short period of his tenure.

He advocated for innovative financing models, including public-private partnerships and concessional arrangements to bridge gaps in infrastructure and capacity development.

Ojotu, who led the delegation of seven committee members, highlighted the critical role of inland waterways in Nigeria’s transportation framework.

He emphasised their potential to enhance connectivity, reduce road congestion, and stimulate economic growth but lamented the challenges of recurring boat mishaps, flooding and inadequate infrastructure.

The committee commended the managing director’s leadership for implementing various impactful initiatives.

He noted: “These include NIWA’s decentralised safety campaign strategy, which involved extensive safety awareness programs across its operational bases and engaging stakeholders, such as state commissioners of transportation, to address insecurity and safety on waterways.

“The authority’s proactive measures, including immediate visits to accident victims and communities, have built confidence among stakeholders and users of inland waterways.”

Also, he assured that the committee would continue to push for policies and budgetary allocations aligned with national priorities to promote sustainable development in the inland waterways sector.

The lawmakers pledged to work closely with NIWA to address these challenges, aiming to transform the inland waterways system into a safer, more efficient, and economically viable mode of transportation.

Earlier, Oyebamiji presented a detailed account of NIWA’s activities over the past year, emphasizing its focus on safety, infrastructure development, stakeholder engagement, and operational efficiency.

He highlighted key milestones, including the launch of the National Transportation Code and the commissioning of operational assets, such as 15 boats, an administrative building, and a staff clinic.

He explained: “Another notable achievement is the inauguration of River Marshals to ensure compliance with safety regulations. NIWA has also prioritized the training and retraining of its personnel to enhance operational efficiency, further boosting stakeholder confidence through regular engagement with state actors and stakeholders.”

Oyebamiji outlined the proposed 2024 budget, which focuses on infrastructure development, including dredging operations to improve navigability and boost economic activities, noting the challenges facing the authority, particularly the lack of funding for critical dredging projects in the 2024 capital budget.

He appealed to the committee for increased financial support to enhance NIWA’s operations, particularly in achieving its infrastructure and safety goals. Oyebamiji said: “We require your urgent support in providing increased funding for our operations. Despite our strategic initiatives, the absence of capital dredging funds in the 2024 budget hampers our ability to maximize the economic potential of inland waterways.”

Also, he called for legislative backing to strengthen NIWA’s enforcement drive against unsafe practices and bad publicity surrounding inland waterway accidents, regardless of their causes.

