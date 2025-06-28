Hours To Mop-up Utme, 85,790 Candidates Yet To Print Exam Slips

Less than 24 hours to the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mop-up examination holding today, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has raised an alarm that the majority of candidates were yet to print their exam notification slips.

A statement issued by JAMB’s Public Communication Advisor, Dr. Fabian Benjamin stated that as of yesterday morning, only 12,442 out of the 98,232 registered candidates had printed their slips, leaving a staggering 85,790 others yet to complete the process.

The statement reads in full: “The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) expresses its concern regarding the low number of candidates, who have printed their examination notification slips, which will authorise them to sit the upcoming examination.

“As of this morning, only 12,442 out of the 98,232 scheduled candidates have printed their slips, reflecting a mere 12.6% participation rate.

“We strongly encourage all candidates, particularly those, who missed the main examination, to print their notification slips promptly. This is a rare opportunity for them to participate in this year’s examination.

“The Board has scheduled the 2025 UTME mop-up examination for Saturday, 28th June, 2025. We urge all candidates, who missed their previous examinations, to reprint their slips to ensure they do not miss this opportunity.

“The Board is actively monitoring the printing process to determine the number of candidates who will be present for the examination. Meanwhile, we have deployed both human and material resources to facilitate this exercise, ensuring that all registered candidates have the opportunity to sit the examination.

“Please note that failure to print the examination notification slip will result in forfeiture of the opportunity to take the examination.

“Once again, we urge all candidates to proceed immediately to print their slips for the examination scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, 28th June, 2025.