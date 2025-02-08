Houadjeto appointed Ghana Tourism Authority CEO

Share

Mensah takes over at GTDC

The new government of President John Mahama has ushered in a new era for the country’s tourism development and promotion, with two important appointments aimed at energising the sector. This is as Maame Efua Houadjeto is appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) while Professor Kobby Mensah is named CEO of Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC).

GTA’s new CEO is a notable political figure in the country as she was the former Deputy Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). She comes into the job with vast experience and knowledge.

She takes over from Akwasi Agyeman, who was appointed into the office in January 2017 under the former government. He was disengaged on January 22, 2025.

In her new role, Houadjeto is expected to consolidate on the achievements of Agyeman and take Ghana tourism into a new growth era, ushering new developments and boosting its tourist traffic inflow and receipts.

While Mensah, a marketing expert and an Associate Professor at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), is bringing his wealth of expertise in the industry and academics to his new role as the CEO of Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC).

GTDC is responsible for promoting and attracting investment in Ghana’s tourism sector, supporting small businesses, and enhancing the country’s tourism infrastructure. The company also collaborates with both local and foreign partners to drive industry growth.

A renowned researcher and author, he edited the book; Political Marketing and Management in Ghana: A New Architecture, published by Palgrave MacMillan, United Kingdom.

