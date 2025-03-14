Hotpot Chain Compensates Diners After Teenagers Urinate In Soup

Share

China’s biggest hotpot chain Haidilao has offered to compensate more than 4,000 diners who visited one of its Shanghai branches, where two teens urinated into their hotpot broth.

A video of the boys peeing into their broth pot while dining in a private room was widely shared online last month. It is not clear who might have filmed the incident.

Police said the 17-yearolds, who were drunk at the time, were detained soon after the incident, reports the BBC.

There is no suggestion anyone consumed the affected broth.

Haidilao has apologised to customers, saying it has replaced all hotpot equipment and dining utensils, as well as disinfecting other crockery and utensils.

