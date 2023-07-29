Hotel Labamba Hits Cinema This Weekend

Lady Laide Film Director, Laide Daramola, has hinted that her new work, Hotel Labamba, will hit the cinema this week- end. The movie parades a stellar cast that includes Lateef Adedimeji, Bimbo Ademoye, Lilian Afegbai, Bolaji Ogunmola, Kachi Nnochiri, Blessing Jessica Obasi, Etinosa Idemudia, and Femi Adebayo.

In conjunction with Shutter Speed Projects, Hotel Labamba tells a story of a young beauty influencer who was killed for reasons best known to the killer, the suspense is riveting and the plot thickens as the killer is among them in Hotel Labamba.

Speaking on how the movie was conceived, the Executive Producer, Laide Daramola, described it as a product of teamwork, great storytelling, and an exceptional cast and crew members. Hotel Lambaba is an opportunity to showcase the behind-the- scenes that goes on in our society on a daily basis, uncovering murder, the justice system, and much more.

This project was exciting, and I’m sure the viewers will love the storytelling and have a good laugh while at it”, she added. Ahead of the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival; the movie already secured eight nominations in categories that include Best Picture Drama, Best Original Film, Best Drama International, Best Musical and Original Music Score, just to name a few. The movie is, however, directed by Biodun Stephens.