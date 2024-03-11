Hotelier Slams N100M Suit on NDLEA Over Alleged Illegal Invasion and Destruction of Property

A hotelier and Managing Director of D&G Motor Dealer Enterprises Limited and D&G Hotel, Event and Suites in Ijaiye Ojokoro, Lagos, Mr. Ayobami Moses Idowu, has filed a N100 million lawsuit against the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), seeking damages for alleged illegal invasion and destruction of his home and business premises.

In a suit filed at the High Court, Lagos State, Epe Judicial Division and dated March 6, 2024, by the firm of Complete Solicitors and Advocate, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos,. Idowu named the Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, Brigadier General Buba Marwa (Rtd), the Commander of NDLEA, Lagos Command, and ACN Adekunle Oduola, NDLEA, Lagos Command, as respondents.

In the application, Idowu alleged continuous invasion, threats, and harassment by NDLEA officials without legal justification, violating his constitutional and human rights. However, the NDLEA Director of Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Babafemi, had earlier told New Telegraph that the raid on the said business premises was duly authorised by the leadership of the agency, because Idowu is on their wanted list.

The lawyers to Idowu are seeking declarations from the court regarding the illegality and unconstitutionality of the actions taken by NDLEA officials, including unlawful invasion, search, and ransacking of his property, as well as the forceful entry into his home without a search warrant. Additionally, the application requests an order restraining the respondents from further unlawful actions against Mr. Idowu, along with monetary compensation of N100 million and a public apology in two national newspapers for the emotional and psychological trauma inflicted.