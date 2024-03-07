Hotelier Petitions Human Rights Commission Over NDLEA’s Alleged Invasion, Destruction of Property

A Lagos-based hotelier, Mr. Ayobami Moses Idowu, has lodged a petition with the National Human Rights Commission, alleging unlawful invasion, property destruction, and theft of his gold necklace worth N50 million by officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Idowu’s legal representatives, Complete Solicitors and Advocates, based in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos State, submitted the petition titled “Unlawful Invasion of Mr. Ayobami Moses Idowu’s Residence and Business Premises by NDLEA Officers,” urging the commission to ensure justice for their client. The petition outlined Idowu’s standing as a law-abiding Nigerian, employer, and community role model, emphasising his decade-long business operations managing D&G Motor Dealer Enterprises Limited and D&G Hotel, Event and Suites.

Despite his clean record, the petition highlighted repeated harassment by NDLEA officers, particularly under the leadership of ACN Adekunle Oduola, alleging coercion for monetary gain through threats and invasive tactics. The document detailed instances of prior arrests without incriminating evidence, culminating in the recent invasion of Idowu’s property on February 29, 2024.

Over 40 NDLEA officers allegedly stormed his premises, ransacking his home and subsequently his hotel on Clem Road, Ijaiye Ojokoro, causing chaos and financial losses. Following the invasion, Idowu’s hotel suffered reputational damage, loss of clientele, and financial strain, jeopardising his ability to meet business obligations and potentially leading to job losses for over 40 employees. In light of these injustices, Idowu’s legal team called upon the National Human Rights Commission to investigate and safeguard their client’s fundamental rights, urging intervention to rectify the damages inflicted by NDLEA actions.

Copies of the petition were forwarded to relevant authorities, including the Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), representative of Ifako/ Ijaiye at the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Adeyemi and the Commander of the Lagos office of the NDLEA for further scrutiny and action. However, reacting to the story, the NDLEA Director of Media and Communication, Femi Babafemi, said the raid was duly authorised, because the owner of the hotel is on the wanted list of the agency.