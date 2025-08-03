Hotel Under Construction Collapses, Claims Owner’s Life In Edo

Tragedy struck in the Idumoza community of Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo State, as a hotel building under construction collapsed, killing its owner, identified as Andrew Isesere.

The incident occurred last Friday while Isesere was reportedly inside the structure. Eyewitnesses said over 20 workers at the site narrowly escaped death. The owner’s lifeless body was recovered from the rubble on Sunday morning.

Residents of the area raised concerns over the quality of materials used in the construction, noting that the late Isesere had been warned on several occasions.

A resident, Andrew Inegbebor, who spoke to reporters, said, “The owner was advised against using substandard materials. He used 12mm rods instead of 16mm for the pillars, and there were no base baskets at the foundation. Look at the result.”

He added, “There was no engineer on site. The owner supervised the project himself. Sadly, the building came down and killed him. Fortunately, some of the workers managed to escape.”

As of the time of filing this report, the Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, Moses Yamu, said he had not yet been briefed on the incident.