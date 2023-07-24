Hotel Staff Who Returned $70K Appreciates Davido For His $10k Reward (Video)

Nigerian hotel staff, Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary who went viral after returning the sum of $70,000 she found is overwhelmed as Afrobeats star, Davido reaches out to her.

According to her, the DMW boss promises to reward her with 10,000 Dollars after her truthful act.

It would be recalled that last week the hotel staff made a lot of Nigerians speechless after she had returned the 70,000 dollars which was misplaced by a customer at the Eko Hotel and Suites where she works.

Many people praised her for her honesty and exemplary behaviour as some opined that some other people would have done otherwise.

In a new development on Sunday, Davido who heard of her generosity reached out to the lady to reward her with 10,000 dollars for her action.

Mrs Ngozi who is overwhelmed with excitement as she finally speaks with the Afrobeats singer, expressing her gratitude , she rained prayers on Davido, calling on God to always bless him and keep him far from his enemies.

Watch video below…