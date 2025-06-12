Hotel Registration: NIHOTOUR, HOMAL On Collision Course Over Registration Of Businesses

Share

Crisis is brewing in the Nigerian tourism sector as the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) and the Hotel Owners and Managers Association of Lagos (HOMAL) are on collision course over the attempt by NIHOTOUR to register hotels and personnel operating in the hospitality industry in Lagos.

Director-General Abisoye Fagade, had on assumption of office last year signaled the intention of the Institute to enforce the provisions of its Act 2022, which empowers it to register, standardise and regulate operations of travel, tourism and hospitality outfits and personnel operating in the country.

This move was kicked against by the different operators in the sector, led by the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), which is the umbrella body for private sector operators, alleging that the Institute lacks such power and doing so was over reaching itself and distorting the operations of the sector and the various operators.

Following the insistence of the Institute on carrying with the exercise, HOMAL last month went to court to challenge the institute’s position.

The court proceedings commenced on May 21, with the next hearing date fixed for September 30, while parties involved in the matter were told to stay action pending the determination of the case.

However, the matter took a new twist yesterday when NIHOTOUR issued a formal press statement announcing the commencement of the exercise in Lagos, with its personnel visiting a number of hotels in the state and issuing them with demand notice to register and make payment for their establishments and personnel.

