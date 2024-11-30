Hotel Human Capital Strategy, NIHOTOUR Partner to Train Hotel Supervisors

Share

The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) Abuja, in collaboration with Hotel Human Capital Strategy, has organized a one-day workshop to train and equip hoteliers, with new skills to drive sustainable growth in Nigeria’s tourism industry. The training session, which held in Owerri, the capital city of Imo State, and focused on middle-level managers and hospitality super- visors, was also supported by the Internation- al Hospitality Tourism and Eco-Sustainability Forum (IHTEF).

With the theme; The Art of Detail: Opti- mising Operational Efficiency, Upskilling, and Leadership Excellence, the workshop addressed critical aspects of operational and leadership development within the hospitality sector. Speaking at the session, the Principal Partner of Hotel Human Capital Strategy, Mr. Chibuikem Diala, stressed the importance of the workshop in enhancing operational ef- ficiency. He noted that the program was designed to empower supervisors and managers with tools to streamline operations, and positively impacting profitability. According to him, “the workshop’s aim was to strengthen leadership pipelines by developing the next generation of leaders, ensuring a sustainable future for the hospitality indus- try while also boosting job creation across the country.”

He further highlighted the importance of empowering supervisors, who are considered the backbone of the hospitality industry, with advanced skills and knowledge to foster a cul- ture of continuous improvement and professional growth. While the Imo State Commissioner for Culture, Hospitality, and Tourism, Mr Jerry Egemba, commended the workshop’s objectives. He noted that its goals aligned with the state’s vision of elevating the hospitality sector to drive it economic development. In his presentation on the theme; The Art of Detail: Value, Ethics and The Excel- lent Mind of a Hospitality Leader, Lead- ership Consultant, Mr. Ikenna Emmanuel underscored the significance of leadership excellence and ethical practices in shaping effective supervisors. Other notable speakers included: Dr Ebikaboere Seimodei – General Manager, Ogeyi Place, Port Harcourt, who spoke on optimising guest experiences; Mr Ahmed Raza – District Director Nigeria, Radisson Hotel Group, who provided insights on Total Quality Management Optimisation; Mr Francis Olowoeye, finance expert in hospitality, who shared expertise on basic finance and control for hotel super- visors; while Mr Emma Duluora, spoke on customer care essentials; Mrs Esther Iwuanyanwu, HR expert in hospitality, who spoke on human resources essen- tials for supervisors; and Mr Patrick Odey, spoke on skill training on food and bev- erage service. Speaking on behalf of the participants, a representative from BON Hotel Tripod, Owerri, expressed gratitude to the organ- isers for delivering an impactful session.

