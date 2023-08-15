Hotel Expo Nigeria Sets To Showcase  Best Of Hospitality Services

NThe organisers of Hotel Expo Nigeria (HEN), a leading annual exhibition, sales, conference and networking platform for the hospitality community, has assured of impressive lineup of experts from various industries, innovators, visionaries, international speakers and experts in this year’s edition of the expo.

He added that the 2023 edition of HEN, which will hold 17th and 18th August, will provide registered attendants the opportunity to connect with professionals and industry peers building individuals with tools necessary to drive your career and business forward in the hospitality industry.

Hotel Expo Nigeria is West Africa’s premier exhibition, sales, networking, and conference event for the hospitality and tourism industry that offers opportunities such as sales, business and experiential marketing, industry insights, B2BC, brand/product exposure, networking, brand reviews, business leads, and more while gathering together businesses from six exhibiting sectors in the tourism and hospitality industry; hotels, transportation and travel, lighting, interior, and design, hospitality training and management, technology and security and drinks, food, and restaurant (F&B).

This was disclosed in a release made available by the founder of Hotel Expo Nigeria (HEN), Mr. Joe Hanson.

According to him, the expo will bring together hoteliers, travel, tourism and booking agents, architects, purchasers, manufacturers, suppliers, decision makers, procurement managers, brand executives, owners/operators for two days of exceptional networking, brand/product exposure, insight, activities, ultramodern and developing ideas.

“HEN promises to make 2023 Conference more appealing, apt, and significant. This year conference will provide registered attendants the opportunity to connect with professionals and industry peers building individuals with tools necessary to drive your career and business forward in the hospitality industry,” Hanson said.

He stated further that HEN’s conference sessions features an impressive lineup of experts from various industries, innovators, visionaries, International speakers and experts.

HEN is an hospitality space With over 50 leading brands and a widespread exhibiting category list from Lighting, Interior & Design, Technology & Security, Hotel services, Transportation & Travel, Food, Drinks and Restaurant, Hospitality Training and Management showcasing unique products/services including hospitality offers, discounts and more.

“Africa is home to premium hotels and hospitality services, making the sector one of the fastest growing in our thriving economies. HEN provides an opportunity to harness and position the hospitality and tourism sector among the rapidly developing nations in West Africa. Attending HEN’S conference sessions will help participant s propel professional development to the next level,” he concluded.