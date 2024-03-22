Hot Weather Exposure Linked To Heart Disease – Study

A new study by researchers in the United States (US) has found that the immune system reacts to high temperatures, causing dangerous inflammation that could lead to increased rates of heart attack, stroke, and other cardiovascular (CDV) issues. According to the results of the research presented at the American Heart Association’s Epidemiology, Prevention, Lifestyle, and Cardiometabolic Health Conference in Chicago, even short periods of exposure to high heat outdoors can trigger concerning reactions.

It found a link between hot weather and measures of the body’s immune response, including levels of certain blood cells and indicators of inflammation. According to the American Heart Association News, the study is considered to be preliminary until full results are published in a peer-reviewed journal.

Daniel W. Riggs, an epidemiologist and assistant professor in the division of environmental medicine at the University of Louisville School of Medicine in Kentucky, who led the study, said that previous research also linked temperature and inflammation.

In his research, Riggs and his colleagues found that even short-term exposure to high heat could trigger an inflammatory response that may impair adaptive immune response and increase our susceptibility.