Hosting African U-18/U-20 Championship Big Win For Nigeria — Olopade

The Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Bukola Olopade, has described Nigeria’s hosting of the 3rd African U-18/U-20 Athletics Championships as a major win for the country’s sporting development and economy.

Speaking at a world press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, Olopade—who also serves as Chairman of the Local Organising Committee—emphasized the significance of Nigeria stepping in to host the continental event after Algeria withdrew. The championship is scheduled to take place in Abeokuta, Ogun State, from July 16 to 20, 2025.

According to him, the Federal Government’s swift intervention to secure the hosting rights aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to position Nigeria as a hub for international sporting events.

“We are shifting from just sending athletes abroad to actually hosting major competitions here at home,” Olopade said. “This not only builds local capacity but also creates jobs, supports small businesses, and boosts infrastructure development.”

He credited the Chairman of the NSC, Mallam Shehu Dikko, for securing the hosting rights during a recent visit to Algeria, following the Confederation of African Athletics’ (CAA) call for a new host nation.

Olopade assured that preparations are in top gear, with arrangements for accommodation, transportation, feeding, technical support, and media logistics already underway.

He expressed optimism that the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) would seize the opportunity to discover new talents who could represent the country at future global events, including the Islamic Games, the Commonwealth Games, and the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

According to him, 583 athletes from 30 countries have already confirmed their participation, with the number expected to rise to over 900 as more entries are received in the coming days.