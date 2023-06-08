Hostilities Begin In Savannah Conference Today

As teams in the Atlantic Conference of the Nigeria Women Basketball League know their fate for the national finals soon, action is expected to begin today in the Savannah Conference where 16 teams will be on parade.

The Savannah Conference, just like the Atlantic, is expected to produce eight finalist for the national finals sponsored by Zenith Bank Plc. The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) choose this qualification format to further strengthen the elite women basketball league which has been under the sponsorship of the bank in the past two decades.

First Bank of Legos, Sunshine Queens of Akure, IGP Queens, MFM, First Deep Water, Bayelsa Blue Whales, Delta Force of Asaba and Dolphins are the eight teams that secured their places in the Zenith Women Basketball finals for the 2023 edition.

For the Savannah Conference starting today, Zamfara Queens of Zamfara, Nigeria Customs Club of Abuja, Nigerian Army Amazons of Zaria, City Spark Club of Gboko, Ahip Queens of Kano, Kanem Queens of Borno, Taraba Hurricane of Jalingo Benue Princess of Makurdi, FCT Wings of Abuja and Kada Angels of Kaduna will be in action Others are Plateau Rocks of Jos, Nasarawa Babes of Lafia Air Warriors of Abuja, Nigeria Navy Amazons of Zaria Exocia Club of Adamawa and Black Gold of Abia.

The NBBF has assured that at the end of the Savannah Conference, a timetable for the Zenith Bank national finals will be rolled out.