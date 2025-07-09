The President of Host Communities Producing Oil, Gas and Pipeline Impacted States Youth Council of Nigeria, Comrade Emmanuel Fiawei Pathfinder, and the Board of Trustees of the HOSTCON Youth Council, have expressed deep gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu fore awarding an Oil Block to High Chief Henry Ojogho.

High Chief Henry Ojogho, is the founder of Broron Oil & Gas Group, and a son of the Niger Delta.

The Host Communities Producing Oil, Gas and Pipeline Impacted States Youth Council of Nigeria, in a statement issued at Abuja on Wednesday, during the national EXCO meeting of the council, commended President Tinubu for ensuring transparency and a corrupt-free 2024 Oil Mining License (OML) bid that saw the emergence of Chief Ojogho emerge.

According to the group, High Chief Ojogho is an experienced technocrat, seasoned industrialist, visionary entrepreneur, and a major player in the Oil and Gas industry.

In a statement signed by Comrade Emmanuel Fiawei Pathfinder, the National President ofHOSTCON Youth Council, it stated that he is a passionate advocate for Local Content development in the Oil and Gas sector, a vision that aligns with the Nigerian Content Act enacted in 2010.

The statement reads: “Under his leadership, Broron Oil and Gas Group has maintained over 80% indigenous workforce, championing technology transfer, modular refineries and gas-to-power initiatives to boost local capacity and national industrialization.

“Through the Henry Ojogho Foundation, he has empowered youths across Isoko land, especially in Oleh Community, via mentorship, educational support and grassroot interventions.

“High Chief Ojogho is one of the few Niger Delta sons who contributed meaningfully to Nigeria’s democratic restoration. We recall that he was a loyal ally of President Tinubu during the pro-democracy struggle and remains committed to national unity and economic stability.

“We want to reiterate that the economic and security challenges currently confronting the nation are inherited problems and not creations of the Tinubu-led administration.

“Rather, they are the lingering effects of deeply-rooted issues inherited from years of maladministration and mismanagement by past regimes.

“The President is determined to fulfill his mandate despite inherited setbacks and resistance from detractors.

“Therefore, the HOSTCON Youth Council and its Board of Trustees pledge their full support to High Chief Henry Ojogho, the Adhese I of Isoko land, who has contributed over three decades to the Nigeria’s energ industry.

“We call on all sons and daughters of Isoko Nation, Deltans, and the Niger Delta to rally behind him in recognition of his charitable and transformative work.

“We further urge Nigerians to support our leader and mentor, who also heads Brostar Oil and Gas, CMD Construction, Procomtel Limited, Mindhub, and Broron Dredging & Marine Ltd.

“As committed Southerners and Niger Deltans, we must ensure that Tinubu’s administration completes its constitutionally allotted eight years, and that the South is not shortchanged, as was the case with former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.”