HOSTCON Youth Commends Doodei Week For Professionalism

The Host Communities Producing Oil, Gas and Pipeline Impacted States Youth Council of Nigeria has commended Doodie Week, the Director of Procurement at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), for his commitment, dedication and professionalism in the implementation of the procurement act in the Commission.

This was as it said that the compliance has transformed the region into quality legacy projects.

The group, in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday and signed by Emmanuel Fiawei Pathfinder, the National President of the HOSTCON Youth Council of Nigeria, the group commended Week’s professionalism, transparency and dedication.

The group described his efforts and expertise as pivotal to the transformation of the Niger Delta region by the Commission, noting that his transparency and adherence to the implementation of the Procurement Act have set a new standard in the award of contracts under the administration of Dr. Samuel Ogbuku at the NDDC.

According to the group, Doodei’s prudent management of resources and forthright approach to procurement have ensured that contracts are awarded strictly on merit with compliance to the procurement act and competence, thereby boosting transparency, accountability, with timely delivery of projects.

The group stated that the ongoing reforms at the commission have not only enhanced credibility but ensured that contractors deliver projects on schedule, thereby bringing visible development to host communities across the Nine Niger Delta States.

The Council further decried the past practices of non-adherence to full implementation of the procurement act, which he said hindered growth and development in the region.

It stated that his interventions have strengthened the rural economy, with projects spanning education, healthcare, lighting up of communities, in Agriculture, Roads and empowerment initiatives with training and re-training of the commission’s staff, which has enhanced speedy execution of projects in the region.

Highlighting his role during the 2022 flood, HOSTCON noted that Doodei Week coordinated the distribution of palliatives to the affected communities in Bayelsa State, working closely with local representatives to ensure relief materials got to those most in need.

The Council stressed that under Doodei’s stewardship as Director of Procurement, in line with the laudable transformational programmes and reforms of the MD/CEO of the commission, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, which has regained its reputation as a credible interventionist agency of the Federal Government.

It explained that his emphasis on accountability, transparency, and competence has set a benchmark for both contractors and the commission’s staff, while contributing to the successful execution of critical infrastructures.

The group also commended the leadership of the NDDC Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, for its selfless service and project deliveries across the Nine Niger Delta States and hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the appointment of Chief Dr Samuel Ogbuku as the MD/CEO of NDDC.

The statement reads: “We want to unequivocally state that the National Leadership of HOSTCON Youth Council, together with its BoT, are solidly behind Chief Dr. Doodei Week’s achievements that have tremendously transformed the region, and we pledge to work with him to ensure this standard is sustained for the benefit of host communities.”

” Dr. Samuel Ogbuku led leadership at the NDDC, has reshaped, repositioned and transformed the region from transactional to human capital development.

” Host Communities across the length and breadth of the region are already feeling the impact of the Commission on projects under Mr President’s Renewed Hope Initiative.”