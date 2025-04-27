HOSTCON Celebrates Pondi On His Chieftaincy Conferment

Share

The Host Communities Producing Oil, Gas and Pipeline Impacted States Youth Council of Nigeria (HOSTCON) has congratulated Godfrey Tare Pondi, General Manager of Operations at Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, on his chieftaincy conferment as Ibe-Ebidouwei of the ancient Gbaramatu Kingdom in Delta State.

In a statement issued shortly after the conferment by His Royal Majesty Oboro Gbaraun II, the National President of the HOSTCON Youth Council, Emmanuel Fiawei Pathfinder, described the honour as a recognition of Chief Pondi’s enduring humanitarian contributions and unwavering commitment to the Niger Delta region.

The statement noted that Pondi’s consistent efforts in uplifting lives align with the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), adopted in 2015, emphasizing his commitment to global best practices in human and community development across the Niger Delta.

It further highlighted that Chief Pondi has become a beacon of hope and transformation through his philanthropy and developmental initiatives, significantly propelling Tantita Security Services’ operational excellence.

“His dedication to community empowerment, education support, and outreach to underserved and underprivileged communities has earned him widespread admiration and respect.

“In the education sector, one of his standout initiatives, the Godfrey Pondi Book Club launched in 2015, has successfully fostered a culture of reading among the Ijaw people, with a clear aim of enriching minds and reshaping perspectives with wisdom.

“In recognition of his impactful contributions to both professional and grassroots development, Chief Pondi was honoured as GbaramatuVoice’s Most Outstanding Youth Leader of the Year in 2020.

“HOSTCON Youth Council celebrates this new milestone in Chief Pondi’s illustrious journey, reaffirming our support and admiration for a leader who continues to inspire generations.

“This honour bestowed on him serves as a beacon of hope to the Niger Delta region and is truly remarkable.

“He stands as one of the most respected, outstanding, and dependable pillars of support to Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo (a.k.a. Tompolo) in the ongoing Niger Delta emancipation struggle.

“Therefore, Godfrey Tare Pondi truly deserves this great honour, which is being widely celebrated by all well-meaning sons and daughters of the Ancient Gbaramatu Kingdom, the Ijaw Nation, the Niger Delta region, and Nigeria at large,” the statement concluded.

