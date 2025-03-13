HOSTCOM To HCDTS: Execute Tangible Projects With Your PIA Trust Funds

Share

The National President of Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCOM), Benjamin Style, has asked all that have collected their host communities’ trust funds to come up and do something tangible with the funds.

This, he said, will help the host communities be developed and be in tandem with the reason for the establishment of the Petroleum Industry Act.

Speaking on Wednesday in Yenagoa, during an enlarged meeting between the Setlors and the host communities develop board of trustees, the national president called on all that are trustees to come up and give account of the money received so far disclosing that if go to communities, there is nothing to show for the amount of billions of naira collected so far by these communities.

The national president of HOSTCOM said: “If you are a trust chairman, go and tell your people that the funds have come so that disturbance will reduce in our various communities.

“That will enable more oil to be pumped in our various communities so that more money will come to the communities and our communities will be transformed.

“Very soon, we will be going to various communities to assess the projects and to know whether they have used the funds wisely or not.”

Also speaking, Sylvester Bighoro, field coordinator, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission representing Gbenga Komolafe, the Chief Executive of NUPRC, said the stakeholders meeting underscore the collective commitment of all stakeholders to fostering sustainable community development and accountability in the Niger Delta Region.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

