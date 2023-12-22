HOSTCOM Demands 3% Equity Fund to Boost Devt

Background

Since the discovery of crude oil in the Niger Delta Region, life has not been a bed of roses. From the time that crude was discovered in Oloibiri community in the Ogbia area of Bayelsa State in 1956, it has been from one type of challenge to another. From that time till now, the people of the region have been asking for one form of welfare or another. Even at that, they have not gotten it all although some of the demands have been met through agencies like NDDC, the Niger Delta Ministry and the Presidential Amnesty Programme among others.

In all, these oil blocks that ironically belong to the non-natives of the Niger Delta Region are still being usurped by the owners and the oil companies till today while the ancestral owners wallop in abject poverty. For these oil producing communities, they have nothing to talk home about because all the communities are still less developed up till the time of typing this. For them, the agitation has been on for some- time a course that snowballed into militancy then which eventually gave birth to presidential amnesty.

This agitation has been on until recently (August 2021) when a bill known as Petroleum Industry Bill was passed into law/act. That bill was signed into law by the past President of the country, Muhammadu Buhari. And from that time till now all, the benefits that supposed to go to the host communities are yet to get to them.

Policy thrust

The host communities have been pursing these welfare through a body known as host communities of Nigeria producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCOM).The group has been on for some time now led currently by Benjamin Style who is the national President. Since the enactment of that act, there were some benefits financially which were supposed to go to the host communities including the 3% equity funds which supposed to come in form of host communities’ development trust.

This funds that supposed to come from the oil companies known as settlors are supposed to be $500 million per year but up till today according to the president of HOSTCOM, this money is yet to be paid which he said has ran into billions of dollars. That was why they recently gathered in Yenagoa to chart a way forward on how to asses the fund and to discuss on how to asses that already released part of the gas flare fund.

At the meeting they all spoke in one voice asking the Oil Companies operating in the region to as a matter of urgency pay the host them their 3% equity trust fund.

Crux of The Matter

Chief Benjamin Style the national president said that the reason why HOSTCOM fought hard to get the 3% was for communities to have that sustainability of development adding that with the PIA in hand “we felt that the 3% will do more good to oil communities so that the Oil companies will have a seamless operation. He regretted that after two years of the enactment of PAI into law, the operating companies had failed to provide the meager some of 3% annual production cost to those communities adding that “From 2021 to today, over 1thrillionnaira which is 500 million dollars per annum has not been paid which is about 1 Billion dollars.

He also called on federal government to channel the gas flaring penalty funds to the Niger Delta Region adding that the money should go to any other part of the country. Knocking the setlors for delaying in setting up the boards, the national president said that it took them more than two years to form stating that “as I’m talking to you, more than 100 HCDT have not yet been formed. He said “The reason why we fought hard to get the 3% is for communities is for communities to have seamless development so that the operating companies should have maximum production in the Oil and Gas industry.

PIA

“With the PIA in hand, we felt that the 3% will do much for the communities and for the the operators to have operation devoid of kidnapping, vandalization and other anti social vices that cropped in to affect the production. That was the reason for the 3% annual production cost which was provided for host communities. “But it is sad to say that after two years of the encasement of 2021 PIA bill into law, the operating companies have failed to provide the said meager sum of 3% annual production cost to the host communities.

What is the faith of the host communities at this point? From our own assessment, from 2021 to now it is over one trillion naira if you convert the 500 million dollars per year which is about 1 billion dollars and communities have been denied this money. One billion dollars multiply by today’s rate, you know how much is involved and that has been denied but in ou findings we saw that these oil companies are fighting back to halt the development of host communities and they have paying some persons from the region to make some fictitious claims and propaganda against the structure both of the host communities and the regulatory body.

“They have just managed to capture only 82 and out of the 82, only 45 has been funded. The operators should come out and form those trusts and release money for them so that by the time these communities see these monies, they will now forget about these Kpo fire and think of doing projects. “The PIA expressly situated administrative fee in the 5 percent of the 3 percent to be situated with the settlor.

What the commission did was digitizing end to end administration of the HOSTCOM provision through HOSTCOM-PLY and directing operators and stakeholders to subscribe to usage for transparency and avoid human interference. “But based on the fact that, the companies know what the are doing, they make money out of Kpo fire . They are the people even sponsoring it.They fail to create these HCDT and they failed to fund them.

Faults PIA Law

The national president of HOSTCOM (Benjamin Style) said “In section 257 sub section 2 and 3 of the law where it was stated that if there are damages or sabotage, community has to forfeit the actual cost of repair. “If that is what is going to happen, then they must give us surveillance job so that if anything happens, communities will be held responsible.

“So we are calling on the 10nth Assembly to look into these issues that are a bit repugnant in the natural law of justice to repel that law and grant the communities asses to secure the pipelines or that area should be expunged so that they can give their contract out to whoever they want to give. “It is already enshrined in the PIA law that is why I’m sighting it, if that law stands, let the contracts be given to the host communities because they are the ones to secure these pipelines but if you are giving to a different person and if something happens, communities will not be held responsible.

“Like somebody in Edo is taking a contract in Bayelsa, are they from these communities in Bayelsa? no, they should be concerned about communities in Edo. even in Edo, let it g down to the very community it comes from. Let every community secure its own area. That is what we are saying so that the communities will be held accountable if anything goes wrong but whereby you deprive the communities from getting the security job what ever happens don’t hold them accountable because they didn’t do anything. You have your contractor.

“Also pipeline maintenance work that they are giving out, they should consider giving them to host communities. Why will you come to do a job in my community that I will not be called upon. They should consider our people to be part of it. Let them reverse that thing if not they cannot work in our communities. Out of the four contractors, none is from Niger Delta and you want peace, you want us to fold our hands and look and they will now say that we are lazy people.

Gas Flaring Fund

He said ” Even money that was paid for gas flaring, people from out want to have a share of the money. And we cannot stay and allow that to happen. Government should look into it. “The fund is being paid by the oil companies and is being paid through the Central Bank. It is a penalty for every 1000 cubic gas that is being flared. This one of from 1985 to 2008 but they are paying for the past redresses, that is why we demanded for 98 billion naira out of 2.3 trillion naira but they have even truncated that one from 2009 to 2021 before PIA came in.

“It is not too good that the money should be collected from Niger Delta and go and be given to people in the North or to people in the West. We will do everything humanly possible to stop it. We will storm the national assembly and all the authorities in Abuja. Taking away the penalty that is paid to our people because of gas flaring and and given to another people is an aberration and that must be stopped. “We have asked for 98 billion naira as penalty for gas flare and government has approved 27. 6 billion naira for the Niger Delta communities and we are saying it is not about money, the host communities, the TROPCOM is there.

They should involve them and we are speaking the same thing, we have been on this matter for a very long time but at this point, we are seeing unknown faces being invited by the national assembly to discuss with and we don’t want that fund to be misdirected.

Gains

“They don’t have the structures of these communities. Bring the people who have the structures of these communities to discuss how these funds will be judiciously used. The fund can now be channeled to every community and not to be hijacked at the end of the day. “And that is why we are thanking Mr president who has tried to release this 27. 6 billion naira, it is not enough. We are asking that he releases all of them but we are happy because we have been pursing this thing for the past twenty years.

“These monies supposed to go to HOSTCOM and that is why the national assembly on host communities committee have invited some of us to look at these issues. “Our people have been infected so many skin diseases because of gas flare so how do we put a a mechanism to checkmate that early enough to screen cancer cases, these are the clinics that we must be able to put up here in the Niger Delta.

Way forward

“My take is that the money should go down to the communities. I will not be a party to those that want the money to be misused, mine is to allow peace to reign and allow development to come to Niger Delta region.