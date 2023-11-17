HOSTCOM Calls On Oil Companies To Pay Their 3% Equity HCDT

The Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas ( HOSTCOM) had called on the oil companies operating in the region to as a matter of urgency pay the host communities their 3% equity trust fund which it said has climbed up to 1 billion us dollars.

Speaking on Friday in Yenagoa during a press conference to lay complaints, the National President of HOSTCOM, Chief Benjamin Style who spoke on behalf of the host communities asked the multi-nationals operating in the Niger Delta Region to pay the 3% host communities development trust fund.

The National President said the reason why HOSTCOM fought hard to get the 3% was for communities to have that sustainability of development adding that with the PIA in hand “we felt that the 3% will do more for oil communities so that the Oil companies will have a seamless operation.

He regretted that after two years of the enactment of PAI into law, the operating companies had failed to provide the meagre some of 3% annual production cost to those communities adding that “From 2021 to today, over 1thrillionnaira which is 500 million dollars per annum has not been paid which is about 1 Billion dollars.

He also called on the federal government to channel the gas flaring penalty funds to the Niger Delta Region adding that the money should go to any other part of the country.

Knocking the setlors for delaying in setting up the boards, the national president said that it took them more than two years to form stating that “as I’m talking to you, more than 100 HCDT have not yet been formed.

“They have just captured only 82 and out of the 82, only 45 have been funded. The operators should come out and form those trusts and release money for them so that by the time these communities see these monies, they will now forget about these Kpo fires and think of doing projects.

“The PIA expressly situated administrative fee in the 5 per cent of the 3 per cent to situated with the settlor. What the commission did was digitise the end-to-end administration of the HOSTCOM provision through HOSTCOMPLY and direct operators and stakeholders to subscribe to usage for transparency and avoid human interference.

“But based on the fact that the companies know what they are doing, they make money out of Kpo fire it. They are the people even sponsoring it. They failed to create these HCDTs and they failed to fund them.

” Even money that was paid for gas flaring, people from outside the affected area want to have a share of the money. And we cannot stay and allow that to happen. The government should look into it.

“It is not too good that the money should be collected from Niger Delta and go and be given to people in the North or give people in the West. We will do everything humanly possible to stop it.

“We will storm the national assembly and all the authorities in Abuja. Taking away the penalty that is paid to our people because of gas flaring and going and giving to other people is an aberration and that must be stopped.

Commending NURC he said that the body will continue to work with the body to ensure that there should be better accountability in this 3% equity distribution.

It is important, first and foremost to reiterate that the NUPRC is a regulatory body established by law to oversee the upstream petroleum sector, thus its primary objective is ensuring efficient and sustainable petroleum resource exploration and production in Nigeria.

“This includes safeguarding the interests of all stakeholders, including our oil and gas host communities. Part of the functions of the NUPRC is to superintend and monitor the implementation of the Host Communities Development Trust as stipulated in Chapter 3 of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), 2021 and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Host Communities Regulation (NUPHCR), 2022.

“The reason for the attacks on the Commission is the introduction of the digital platform and implementation by OEM host-comply, which has heated the operators and to end the sharp practices of the oil multinationals and their cohort. With this HOSTCOMPLY host communities can go and sleep with their two eyes closed.

“The point must be made clear that the NUPRC is not a signatory to any of the HCDT accounts as the settlors and the BOTs of the Host communities are signatories to the trust accounts as provided in Regulation 23 (5d) of the NUPHCR, 2022. Consequently, the Commission does not have access to the HCDT funds which can be verified from our various communities if we are truly from one.

Also speaking, Safar Praise Perekeme from Kabiama Community in Sagbama said that it is only a few communities were captured in Sagbama -Ekeremor HCDT adding that the few Communities that it was only five communities were captured.

He said “I want the media to tell them that there is going to be more trouble for settlers because you don’t expect a community like mine that is housing a facility about 31 oil blocks not to be captured. To my surprise, all these communities that house all these oil blocks are not captured in the HCDT.

“Of these communities are incorporated into these HCDTs, everything will be going serially but they have decided on their craftiness to cut out some communities that are having pipelines running thoroughly in their communities. Tell the setlors we will have heavy troubles with them, he said