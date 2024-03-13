HOSTCOM Berates Oil Multinationals For Neglecting Host Communities

Benjamin Style Tamaran-Ebi, the National President of host communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCOM), has berated the Oil Companies (Setlors) operating in the Niger Delta Region for being adamant concerning the payment of the 3% operating expenditure funds that are accrued to the host communities where they operate.

Speaking on Wednesday in Yenagoa during a Town Hall meeting between the host community development board of trustees and the Setlors, the HOSTCOM President knocked them for putting up stringent measures for assessing the funds as he testified that some of the setlors have paid some trusts.

He however regretted that the money to be shared among the communities that make up each trust was meager comparing the number of communities that make up one trust adding that two local governments make up one trust.

Tamara-Ebi also disclosed that even the funds cannot be assessed because the trust chairmen are made as signatory B while the Setlors are made as signatory A meaning that if the Stetlors didn’t sign, the host community people cannot asses the funds.

He said two local governments make up one trust adding that before they share the money among the local governments, the money would have been very meager.

He asked, “There are issues that are burning and we are calling for answers but the Setlors are not here, regulators are here, traditional rulers are here, community members are here in order to discuss so that we have a win-win discussion but they are not here. ended our invite to all the oil companies operating in Bayelsa State but they are not here.

“How much is the money and what can they do with the money? That is why they are crying because the communities are many. When they consider what they were getting from GMOU and this one they are not happy about it.

The chairmen of these trusts are not even the principal signatories. They are made as signatory B, companies are now signatory A. That is not stated in the PIA. How can the companies be signatory A thereby making the Setlors more powerful than the host communities?

“Without the Setlors they cant asses the money. So it is a clear game. Any day you have a misunderstanding with them, they will tell you that the man in charge travelled.

Commenting on the two separate accounts being operated from the funds, he said that there are two separate accounts dollar account and a naira account adding that they are supposed to pay everything in dollars. The one in naira is what we are talking about, they have not even looked into it the one of dollars. They have not even paid a dime into the dollar account.

“The delay is something that is really killing our people, after two and a half years communities are not able to initiate a simple project, some have the money like some people you heard, two years of money have been paid to them but they cannot access the funds for a particular project some even said that the money is there and even to get an office with the funds is a problem. Over two months they have been trying to get signatures to get the funds out.

“This delay is impeding the implementation of the provision of the PIA, if the funds have been there and not being released for them to embark on the project, what do you expect the community to do, they have been starving and pushed to the wall.

“We have a meagre 3% but the question is the 3% that we are talking about have they implemented it? after two and a half years of the PIA, have the communities really been impacted by this 3%?