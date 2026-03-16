Host Venues Announced For 3rd National Para Games

With just 12 days to the start of the 3rd National Para Games Abuja 2026, the Local Organising Committee have confirmed that all competition venues across Abuja are fully prepared to host athletes from across the country for Nigeria’s biggest multi-sport event for athletes with disabilities.

According to the official Games venue plan, the majority of competitions will take place at the iconic Moshood Abiola National Stadium, which will serve as the central hub for the Games.

Events scheduled at the complex include Para Athletics at the Main Bowl, Para Powerlifting, Sitting Volleyball, Wheelchair Basketball, Para Taekwondo, Para Table Tennis, Para Badminton, and Wheelchair Tennis across various indoor facilities within Packages A and B of the stadium complex.

Other events will take place at specialised facilities around the stadium area, including Para Swimming at the Swimming Pool Complex, Para Cycling and Para Karate at the Velodrome, and Para Shooting at the stadium shooting range.