Host Community Fund Rises To N373bn As NUPRC Oversees 536 Projects

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has revealed that the Host Community Development Trust (HCDT), has risen to N373bn as of October 13, 2025. The commission in a statement signed by its Head, Media and Strategic Communications, Eniola Akinkuotu, yesterday in Abuja, added that at least 536 community projects were currently ongoing simultaneously.

While explaining that the fund comprises of N125bn and $168.9m, the NUPRC noted that Section 235 of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) of 2021 mandates settlors (oil companies) to incorporate Host Community Development Trust for the benefit of host communities where they operate.

The statement partly reads: “The HCDT requires oil companies to deposit 3% of their operating expenditures of the preceding financial year into a trust fund which will be housed in a bank with BBB rating.

“The PIA further stipulates that the settlor shall for the purpose of setting up the trust, in consultation with the host communities, appoint a board of trustees which shall be registered by the Corporate Affairs Commission as a corporate body. “The oil company then undertakes a NEEDS assessment that will metamorphose into the community development plan for the purpose of determining the projects that will be executed.”

While reiterating that the fund was often dedicated to community development projects spanning infrastructure, education, healthcare, and environmental protection, the NUPRC added that it gives communities a sense of ownership and was “expected to reduce incidents of sabotage on oil facilities like pipeline vandalism, ensures the communities receive direct benefits from petroleum operations like social economic, educational development, empowerment of youth and overall reduction of restiveness in the Niger Delta region.

“These trusts are overseen by a Board of Trustees and a Management Committee, ensuring community involvement in development efforts. While the NUPRC does not have direct access to the funds, it monitors the fund through a dashboard known as HostComply. The Commission also monitors the implementation of the fund as mandated by the extant laws.”