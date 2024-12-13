Host Community Day: Ogun Commends Ibese Plant Of Dangote Cement

Share

The Ogun State Government hss lauded the Ibese cement plant of Dangote for partnering the state government on the development of the host communities in the state through provision of infrastructure and empowerment programmes.

Speaking during the 3rd edition of the Ibese Host Community Day, Ibese Plant Director, Mr. Roy Uttam, disclosed that 160 indigent students had benefitted from the company’s scholarship programme while others, including women, youths and farmers, benefitted from various empowerments programmes to make them more productive and self employed.

Amidst intermittent applause and interjections by the Ipokia cultural troupe, the Dangote Cement boss assured that the company would not rest on its oars in contributing to the development of the communities within which it operates in reciprocation for the co-operation received from the people. Roy said the Host Community Day themed:

“Celebrating Resilience through Effective Partnership”, was in recognition of the communities’ invaluable contributions to Dangote Cement success story in the past years and urged them to continue in that direction noting that the communities would continue to witness development just as the cement company continue to succeed.

He said: “In consonance with the four thematic focus areas of our Social Investment Strategy, which are Infrastructure, Education, Health and Empowerment; we embarked on 25 social investment projects, including those carried over from the previous year.

We have so far made significant progress, despite the prevailing inflation, which caused us to renegotiate all of the contracts to ensure that we deliver maximum value to our communities.”

