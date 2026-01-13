Hossam Hassan (Egypt)

Egypt’s coach, Hossam Hassan, is not new to AFCON pressure. As a player, he won the competition and became a national hero. Now, he is trying to write his name in history again, this time as a coach.

Hassan described the current situation as a historic moment for African coaching “This shows African coaches can manage pressure and deliver results at the highest level,” Hassan said.

Egypt is the most successful nation in AFCON history, and expectations are always high. Hassan has had to deal with heavy pressure from fans, media and football authorities.

But his experience as a former star player has helped him handle these demands. “Winning as a coach would be special, but the focus remains on the team,” he added.

NAN reports that only two men in AFCON history have won the tournament as both player and coach. They are Egypt’s Mahmoud El-Gohary and Nigeria’s Stephen Keshi, both of blessed memory. Hassan is now hoping to join this exclusive club.

Under his guidance, Egypt have played with passion, organisation and strong fighting spirit. Hassan has insisted on discipline and teamwork, reminding his players of the pride that comes with wearing the national colours.