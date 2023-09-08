Hospitals Partner Indian Experts For Ground-breaking Surgical Outreach

As part of efforts to deliver quality healthcare services to the teeming Nigerian populace, the Outreach Women and Children Hospitals and Crown Specialist Hospitals have entered into a strategic alliance with a team of highly skilled surgeons and medical experts from the Medi- cover Hospitals, Mumbai, India, to carry out ground-breaking laparoscopic and laser surgeries.

The surgical processes carried out using advanced laparoscopic and state-of- the art laser techniques were basically aimed at treating patients suffering from fibroids and piles.

Addressing journalists during the conference, Dr. Efunbo Dosekun, Medical Director, Outreach Hospitals Group, disclosed that over the course of five days, the team of Indian medical experts (Medico Experts), conducted a comprehensive surgical outreach campaign focused on addressing the prevalent health issues of fibroid and pile in their community.

According to Dosekun, nine surgeries were conducted on people who came all the way from different parts of the country includ- ing Abuja as well as the Diaspora.

One of the patients travelled down from Denmark. Dosekun said: “Laparoscopic surgery, a minimally invasive procedure, was the primary method used to successfully treat fibroid and piles in the majority of patients. This technique involves making small incisions through which a laparoscopic, a thin tube with a camera, and surgical instruments, are inserted.”