Hospitality Industry Should Thrive Without Harming Environment –Experts

The Programme Manager, Health Awareness and Gender Advocacy Initiative (HAGAI), Mr. Oladapo Kadiri has urged the hospitality industry to take the lead in transforming wasteful habits into sustainable culture. Kadiri made the call during a one-day workshop on Conscious Consumption in the Nigerian Beverage and Hospitality Sector.

The event which was held at the YPlus Events and Conference Centre, 30 Fadunsin Avenue, Oke Ira Aguda-Ogba Ikeja, had 40 participants and four facilitators.

During his presentation, Kadiri highlighted Ikeja’s strategic significance as both a commercial hub and a hospitality magnet, drawing attention to the irony of luxury coexisting with rampant waste and therefore challenged participants to envision an industry that thrives without harming the environment.

The programme manager of HAGAI also emphasised that sustainability isn’t a western import—it’s a necessary evolution for Nigerian businesses wanting to remain competitive, ethical, and future-ready.

“Hotels, bars, lounges, and restaurants must take the lead in transforming wasteful habits into sustainable culture,” he urged. Mr. Oladotun Oloidi, managing director/ CEO of Mozzarella Hospitality Group and seasoned hotels/hospitality manager & consultant, anchored the day’s learning with a presentation titled ‘Luxury Without Waste: Sustainable Practices in Hospitality’.

He explored the hidden costs of growth in the hospitality sector—mountains of discarded plastics, daily food waste from lavish buffets, and the unchecked consumption of water and electricity.

His vivid examples—from the nightlife on Allen Avenue to five-star buffets in Sheraton—drove home the point: sustainability is no longer optional.

On what can be done, Oloidi proposed several actionable solutions including the introduction of glass bottle return systems in bars and lounges; the training of staff on portion control to reduce buffet waste; the installation of energy-efficient appliances in kitchens and laundries; and the establishment of food recovery programmes to donate excess food to shelters. Participants also proposed forming a Hospitality and Beverage Conscious Consumer Club, to be launched in 2025 under HAGAI’s guidance.

Other highlights showed that Ikeja’s hospitality industry has the potential to lead Nigeria’s sustainability movement, reducing plastic use, food waste, and energy consumption. Similarly, experts stated that conscious consumption is not anti-business; it enhances long-term profitability and reputation.

On the way forward, the workshop concluded with a powerful group reflection where each participant pledged a change they would implement—be it composting at home, advocating for reusable utensils in their church, or starting a recycling point at a market.

Toolkits and pledge cards were distributed, and a directory of Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA)-approved recycling centers was shared. There was also a promising proposal to launch the Hospitality & Beverage Conscious Consumer Club in 2025, to be supported by HAGAI.

