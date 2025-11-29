The organising committee of the Hospitality Impact & Tourism Conference (HIT 2.0) 2025 has announced the lineup of speakers and panelists, who are billed to lead this year’s conversations on tourism transformation, hospitality excellence, entrepreneurship, policy innovation, youth development, and community-based cultural growth.

HIT 2.0 2025, themed; Tourism Transformed: Empowering People, Shaping Policy, Driving Prosperity, will hold on Sunday, December 7, 2025, in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The conference will bring together thought leaders from academia, government, media, hospitality, tourism, and creative industries, with each expected to contribute their unique perspectives to strengthening Nigeria’s tourism value chain.

The list of speakers and panelist include; Dr Modupeola O. Falabi, Head of Department, Tourism & Hospitality Management, Kwara State University (KWASU); Bolanle Olukoju, Commissioner, Communications, Arts, Culture, Tourism, Information, and Creative Economy, Kwara State; Mr Usman Taiwo-Hassan, CEO, Bigbro Multibiz Nigeria Limited, Ilorin; Dr Olusola Samson Folorunso, Lecturer, Tourism & Hospitality Management,

KWASU; Mr Muideen Olayinka Yusuf CEO, Tyme4tour Adventures Limited, Ilorin; Mr Habeeb Shuaib Ishowo, CEO, Justice Visual Studio, Ilorin; and Mrs Hassan Qudrat Omolara, Lecturer, Hospitality Management Department, Kwara State Polytechnic.

Also on the list are; Mr Omotosho Hakeem, Founder, Omotosho Travels and Tours, Ilorin; Chief Amos Ajanaku Chairman, Kwara State Hotel Owners As- sociation; and Mrs Akanni Adenike Ramat, Executive Secretary, Kwara State Hospitality and Tourism Development Board.

They will lead and contribute to the conference’s three core sessions: Policy and Structural Frameworks; Youth, People and Professional Development; and Economic Growth and Tourism Investment.

Speaking on the impressive list of speakers and panelists, the Convener of the Conference, Folashade Folayan, who is of Phoenix Crest Hospitality and Tourism, stated: “Our speakers and panelists represent the heart of our mission, which is to bring together the brightest minds and the boldest voices shaping the future of hospitality and tourism.

‘‘HIIC 2025 is not just an event; it is a movement to redefine what is possible for Kwara State and Nigeria as a whole.”