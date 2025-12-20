Ilorin, the capital city of Kwara State, recently played host to stakeholders in the tourism and hospitality industry from across the country under the aegis of Hospitality Impact and Tourism Conference (HIT) 2025.

The conference opened with a strong call for collaboration, skill development, and narrative ownership within the hospitality sector. In her remarks, Bolanle Olukoju, who was represented; Mrs Adenike Akanni, Commissioner for Communications, Arts, Culture, Tourism, Information and Creative Economy, kwara State; emphasised the need for strategic media visibility, digital engagement, and public-private synergy to unlock new opportunities for growth.

Also, the representative from the National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), Ilorin, Mrs Abolarin Bolaji, highlighted the vital role of cultural heritage in driving sustainable tourism, urging stakeholders to embrace indigenous identity as a competitive advantage in destination development.

A keynote address and thought-provoking panel session followed, featuring industry voices including; Dr Folorunso Samson, Mr Usman Taiwo Hassan, Mrs Hassan Qudrat, and Mr Omotosho Hakeem.

The speakers explored themes such as innovation in hospitality management, youth inclusion, cultural preservation, tourism marketing, and customer experience enhancement. The session was highly interactive climaxing with question and answer session that witnessed shared reflections, and collaborative problem-solving. It was adjudged as one of the day’s most impactful moments.

The Royal Father of the Day, the Oloro of Oro, HRM Oba Joel Olaniyi Oyatoye Tit- iloye Olufayo II, delivered a memorable goodwill address, applauding the conveners for championing tourism education and cultural advocacy. He also extended an invitation to stakeholders to be part of the forthcoming Oro Day, citing its rich heritage and tourism potential.

One of the major highlights of HIT 2025 was the Pitch-a-thon Contest, where young innovators presented tourism-focused business concepts.

A winner emerged after a competitive session, reinforcing the conference’s commitment to empowering the next generation of tourism entrepreneurs and spotlighting youth-driven solutions for sectoral growth.

The atmosphere was further elevated by a powerful cultural performance from the Kwara State Cultural Troupe, whose vibrant music, chants, and dance choreography celebrated the richness of local heritage and energised the audience.

The conference also featured awards presentation session, recognising outstanding individuals and organisations for their contributions to hospitality excellence, tourism advancement, cultural promotion, and creative industry development.

Speaking on the success of HIT 2025, the Convener, Ms. Folashade Folayan, expressed appreciation to all the participants, panellists, partners, awardees, and institutions represented. She stressed the im- portance of taking ownership of Kwara’s narrative, promoting positive stories, and leveraging collaboration to build a stronger tourism ecosystem.

“HIT 2025 has set a new benchmark for engagement and partnership in our industry. The conversations we’ve started here today are laying the foundation for stronger networks, bold ideas, and new pathways for growth,” she said.

The Hospitality Impact and Tourism Conference continues to position Kwara as a thought leader in hospitality innovation, as the 2025 edition has further paved the way for future collaborations, youth empowerment, and destination development across the region.