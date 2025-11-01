Hospitality Impact And Innovation Conference 2025 Opens December 7

Ilorin, capital city of Kwara State, is set to welcome hospitality and tourism stakeholders from across the country to its warm embrace, as it plays host to the second edition of Hospitality Impact and Innovation Conference 2025, slated for December 7. The theme of the annual event by Phoenix Crest Hospitality Service, with Folashade Folayan, as Convener, and in its second year, is; Tourism Transformed: Empowering People, Shaping Policy, and Driving Prosperity. Folayan said that the theme; ‘‘captures the renewed focus on developing a dynamic and sustainable tourism ecosystem that supports human capacity, influences positive policy reform, and drives inclusive economic growth.’’ Speaking further, she said, ‘‘recognised as the leading hospitality and tourism conference in Kwara State, the event brings together policy makers, government representatives, hoteliers, tourism investors, creative entrepreneurs, destination managers, and thought leaders for a transformative dialogue on the future of hospitality and tourism in Nigeria’s North Central region.

‘‘The 2025 edition will feature royal en- gagements, keynote presentations, panel discussions, exhibitions, awards, and the popular Pitch-a-ton session, where young innovators will showcase new ideas re- shaping guest experience, sustainability and destination marketing.’’ Further, ‘‘this year’s conference will strengthen collaboration between the public and private sectors, positioning tour- ism as a vital instrument for job creation, cultural preservation, and community development. “Our focus this year is transformation through people and policy,” said the event coordinator. “We want to bridge ideas and leadership, creating a shared vision that empowers professionals and advances hospitality excellence across Kwara and beyond.” Participants should look forward to inspiring sessions, cultural showcases, networking opportunities, and strategic partnerships that will shape the region’s hospitality and tourism future.