Hospitality Firm To Build 100 Hotel Rooms In Lagos

Share

After the huge success recorded with the iconic Lagos Marriott Hotel, MacFolly Hospitality Limited, the subsidiary of SIFAX Group, is set to add another hotel brand, Courtyard by Marriott, to its collections.

The 100-room Courtyard by Marriott will be built next to the Lagos Marriott Hotel, which is located at GRA Ikeja, Lagos.

Its Group Head, Corporate Communications, Olumuyiwa Akande noted in a statement that the hotel would reinforce Mac Folly Hospitality Limited’s commitment to delivering world-class hospitality experiences in Lagos.

Akande said that the hotel, scheduled to be completed within 24 months, would feature state-of-the-art facilities, expanded meeting spaces and world-class amenities designed to cater to both local and international guests.

This project would further enhance Lagos’ reputation as a hub for luxury hospitality, increase room capacity, create more employment opportunities and meet the growing demand for premium hospitality services in Nigeria.

The official groundbreaking ceremony of the hotel was attended by prominent figures, including Chairman of SIFAX Group, Taiwo Afolabi, his wife, Folashade Afolabi, Regional Vice President of Marriott International for Sub-Saharan Africa, Johan Cronje and Oluwo of Iwo land, Rasheed Akanbi, Telu 1 among others.

At the event, Afolabi explained that the growing demand for premium hospitality experience in Lagos had necessitated the new project.

He added: “About four years ago, we launched the Lagos Marriott Hotel which is next door and the experience has been very fascinating due to the world-class lodging, dining, and event experience that we offer our customers. We have not only met but also exceeded our expectations in terms of patronage and this demand keeps growing by the day. This new hotel, when it comes on stream, will further validate our unwavering commitment to delivering premium hospitality service in Lagos.”

Also, Managing Director of MacFolly Hospitality Limited, Chike Ogeah said: “We are not just building another hotel; we are expanding our capacity to meet the needs of our growing clientele. This development is not just about building a hotel; it’s about creating jobs, boosting tourism, and contributing to the growth of Nigeria’s economy. We are committed to delivering a product that will make Nigerians proud and attract visitors from around the world.”

The groundbreaking ceremony concluded with a symbolic shovel-turning by key stakeholders, officially marking the commencement of its construction.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

