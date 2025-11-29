Hospitality Experts Charge Hotel Managers School Cohort 4 Students On Importance Of Programme

Hotel Managers School (HMS) Cohort Four students have been tasked by hospitality experts to focus on the importance of the programme, noting that it is designed to add value to their career progression, professionalism and performance enhancement.

This charge was given at the recently held Cohort Four Online Orientation Ceremony, which marked the commencement of the new academic session for the fourth batch of students. The virtual event brought together a number of hospitality guests, lecturers, and 41 students from Nigeria and Ghana. In attendance was the Vice President and Executive Director of Hotel Managers School, Mr Olugbenga Sunday, who expressed excitement about the new batch of students.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cohort Four to the Hotel Managers School family. We are confident that our comprehensive programmes will equip them with the knowl- edge, skills, and networking opportunities necessary to succeed in the hospitality industry,” he stated.

The Director of Studies, Mrs Justina Ovat, coordinated the orientation programme, which was designed to acquaint the students with the school’s policies, expectations, and academic framework.

In her welcome address, Ovat stressed the importance of dedication, hard work, and teamwork, urging the students to take ad- vantage of the programmes to learn, grow, and achieve their goals.

The students, who are seasoned professionals in the hospitality industry, cover a wide range of departments, including general managers, operations managers, food and beverage managers, and front office managers from top brand hotels in their countries.

They bring with them a wealth of experience and knowledge, which is expected to enrich the learning experience for all. Dr Michael Pinder, Chairman of the Advisory Board, expressed his delight at the growing diversity of the student body.

“I’m impressed by the number of students from different countries and backgrounds. This is a testament to the school’s reputation and commitment to excellence in the hospitality industry. I have no doubt that Cohort Four will excel and make valuable contributions to the industry,” he said.

Mr Brian Efa, one of the lecturers, who handles financial courses, expressed his enthusiasm about teaching the new batch of students. “We are excited to share our knowledge and expertise with Cohort Four.

Our goal is to provide them with practical skills and knowledge that will enable them to excel in their careers,” he said. While Dr Lydia Akunja, a lecturer from Moi University, Kenya, who is also part of the faculty, noted that the diversity of the student body would enrich the learning experience.

“The mix of cultures and experiences will provide a unique opportunity for students to learn from each other and broaden their perspectives,” she stated.

A special guest, Mr Thomas (Stefan) Noll from Lome, Togo, attended the event and delivered an inspiring message to the students. He emphasised the importance of taking advantage of the abundant opportunities available to them, saying, “As students of Hotel Managers School, you are privileged to be part of a community that is dedicated to excellence in the hospitality industry. Take time to deepen your knowledge, build meaningful connections, and seize every opportunity that comes your way.” The students were equally excited about the programmes.

“I’m thrilled to be part of Cohort Four. The online orientation ceremony was well-organised, and I’m looking forward to learning from experienced lecturers and networking with my peers,” said one of the students.

Another student noted that he was impressed by the school’s commitment to excellence. “The Hotel Managers School is doing a great job in providing a platform for hospitality professionals to upgrade their skills and knowledge. I’m confident that this programme will take my career to the next level,” he said.

As Cohort Four embarks on this new academic journey, the Hotel Managers School is committed to providing them with the necessary support, guidance, and resources to achieve their goals and succeed in the hospitality industry. With its comprehensive programmes and experienced faculty, the school is poised to continue its tradition of excellence in hospitality education.