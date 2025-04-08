Hospitality Company Expands Footprint In Uyo

Share

Boulevard Hotel Group, a leading hospitality company, has announced the signing of Ceedapeg Hotels Uyo, a 110-room hotel located in the heart of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

This strategic partnership strengthens Boulevard Hotel Group’s presence in the South-South region and complements its growing portfolio, including the soon-to-open 111-room Boulevard Plus Calabar.

Ceedapeg Hotels Uyo is set to become a premier conference destination in Akwa Ibom State, featuring an impressive array of food and beverage outlets, including a stunning terrace bar.

The hotel’s expansive conference facilities, anchored by a grand ballroom, will serve the rising demand for meetings and events in the region.

“We are thrilled to partner with Ceedapeg Hotels Uyo, further expanding our footprint in the South-South region. This signing underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences in Nigeria’s emerging markets,” said Ekene Nnabuihe, CEO of Boulevard Hotel Group.

With its rich cultural heritage and breathtaking natural beauty, Akwa Ibom State continues to attract both business and leisure travelers.

Under the management of Boulevard Hotel Group, Ceedapeg Hotels Uyo is poised to redefine hospitality standards in the region.

