Hospital Probes Chimamanda Adichie’s Son’s Death

Following the death of the 21-month-old son of Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Nkanu Nnamdi, Euracare Multispecialist Hospital has broken its silence on the issue.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Adichie, in a statement issued on Saturday, accused the hospital of medical negligence that led to the death of her son, who died on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, in Lagos.

In the statement, the author said her son was taken to Euracare Hospital for an MRI scan and the insertion of a central line, during which he was sedated but was not properly monitored after being administered propofol, leading to complications including loss of responsiveness, seizures, and cardiac arrest.

Reacting to the claims, the hospital, while expressing condolences to the family, announced the commencement of an internal investigation into the incident.

In the statement signed by its management, the hospital said it shared in the grief of the family and acknowledged the depth of the loss.

It said, “We extend our deepest sympathies to Chimamanda Adichie and family on the demise of their son and acknowledge the profound and unimaginable loss they are experiencing during this deeply distressing time.

“The loss of a child is beyond words, and we offer our most heartfelt condolences to his parents and the entire family.”

Euracare said it was responding to public reports and discussions surrounding the incident, noting that some accounts being circulated were inaccurate.

According to the hospital, “We find it necessary, for the record, to clarify that some of the reports currently being circulated contain inaccuracies.”

The hospital explained that the child was already critically ill before he was brought to its facility and had received treatment at two paediatric centres prior to referral.

“The patient, who was critically ill, was referred to our facility for specific diagnostic procedures after receiving treatment for a period of time at two paediatric centres.

“Upon arrival, our medical team immediately provided care in line with established clinical protocols and internationally accepted medical standards, including the administration of sedation where clinically indicated.”

Euracare added that it worked with external medical teams recommended by the family and ensured that all necessary clinical support was provided during the child’s admission. However, it said the patient died less than 24 hours after arriving at the hospital.

“In the course of his care, we worked collaboratively with external medical teams as recommended by his family and ensured that all necessary clinical support was provided. Despite these concerted efforts, the patient sadly passed away less than 24 hours after presenting at our facility.”

The hospital disclosed that it had begun a detailed internal review of the case in line with its governance standards and best practices.

“We have commenced a detailed investigation consistent with our clinical governance standards and best practices. We remain committed to engaging transparently and responsibly with all clinical and regulatory processes.”

Euracare also said its staff were deeply affected by the loss and reiterated its commitment to compassion, patient safety and respect for the family’s privacy as investigations continue.

“As medical professionals, we carry the weight of this loss deeply. Our priority remains compassion, patient safety, and the responsible handling of this matter, while respecting the family’s privacy and allowing due process to take its course. We continue to hold the family in our thoughts and prayers.”