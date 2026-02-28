Hospital Dismisses Report Of King Mitchy’s Death

An Abuja-based facility, Primecare Hospital, has refuted claims that popular content creator and media influencer, Mukoro Michelle, known as King Mitchy, died at its Abuja facility.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the hospital vehemently refuted the allegations, describing the report as “False”.

Speaking further, the Abuja Hospital claimed King Mitchy was never a patient there.

READ ALSO:

The hospital said it is working with authorities to investigate the source of the misinformation and will take legal action against those responsible.

The denial followed rumours circulated on social media regarding King Mitchy’s purported demise during a virtual altercation with VeryDarkMan.

“Prime Care Hospitals management wishes to inform the public that the announcement regarding the alleged death of Miss Mukoro Mitchelle, popularly known as King Mitchy, at our Abuja facility is false.

“King Mitchy was never a patient in our hospital and did not pass away here.”