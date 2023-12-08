HoSF Reinstates Commitment To Recognition, Award System For Civil Servants

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoSF), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, has reiterated her commitment towards motivating the workforce for greater efficiency and service delivery to the citizenry and the nation, through the institutionalization of a recognition and reward framework for officers, who have distinguished themselves, exceptionally, in the delivery of their schedules and duties/tasks.

According to a release by the Director of Communications, M.A. Ahmed, Yemi-Esanstated this during the presentation of a Two-Bedroom Semi-Detached Bungalow to the Winner of the 2023 Presidential Public Service Merit Award, Engr. Isaac Nnamdi Anum, Director, Bioresearches Technology, Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation.

The house is situated at the SkyTech/Wintim Park Estate, Aku Village, Mararaba. It was presented at a special ceremony by the company’s Chairman/CEO and a retired Permanent Secretary, Mr. S.K. Adelakun, on Thursday, November 26, 2023.

While stating that it was a promise fulfilled, the HoSF, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties Office (SDO) – OHCSF, Engr. Farouk Yusuf Yabo explained that the reformation going on in the Civil Service via the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2012-2025 (FCSSIP 25), has created the path to the transformation and digitalization of the Service to world-class status.

She explained that the sixth pillar of the Plan was enhancing the value proposition of Civil Servants, adding that the OHCSF was committed to implementing the strategy in achieving its lofty objectives – a conducive working environment, personal health and development, unperturbed career progression, affordable shelter, job security, as well as other monetary and non-monetary rewards for hard-working and diligent officers, across the board.

Yemi-Esan enjoined all Civil Servants to brace up for the healthy competition for the recognition of excellent and efficient service delivery in their respective Ministries, extra-ministerial Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

She added that this would qualify them to participate in the Service-wide assessment for honour award, stressing that awards and other rewards were open to all outstanding officers and the race to the 2024 edition has commenced.

In his opening remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Service Policies and Strategies Office (SPSO), Tpl. Olufemi Oloruntola described the presentation of the Presidential Merit Award as a renewed desire by the HoSF to recognise the immense contributions of performing civil servants, stressing that she went all out to seek partnership with the private sector towards ensuring that committed workers are well rewarded.

Oloruntoba emphasized the need to appreciate the HoSF for her dogged commitment to repositioning the Service, noting that the landmark event went a long way in demonstrating the commitment of the government to the welfare of staff, reward for excellent, as well as meritorious service.

Also speaking at the occasion, the donor thanked the HoSF and her amazing team for the reforms being put in place to make the service the pride of Africa.

He affirmed that the house was a well-built 2-bedroom semi-detached bungalow with a market value of eight (8) million. He congratulated the winner, as well as advised him to always maintain the house while enjoining civil servants to emulate the award winner.