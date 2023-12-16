HoSF Charges LEAD-P Graduands To Drive Tinubu’s Agenda

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, has urged the graduands of the Leadership Enhancement and Development Programme (LEAD-P) to properly take responsibility in driving the successful delivery of the eight (8) focus areas of the Renewed Hope Agenda of government.

She made the call in her Keynote Address at the 2nd Batch Graduation Ceremony of LEAD-P on Friday, December 15, 2023, in Abuja.

The HoSF affirmed that the LEAD-P graduands were properly trained to drive the delivery of the Eight Focus Areas conceived by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which include reforming the economy to deliver inclusive and sustained growth; strengthening national security for peace and prosperity; boosting agriculture to achieve food security and unlocking energy and natural resources for sustainable development.

Others include enhancing infrastructure and transportation as enablers of sustainable growth; focusing on education, health and social investment as essential pillars of development; accelerating diversification through industrialisation, digitisation, creative arts, manufacturing and innovation and finally, improving governance for effective service delivery.

According to a release by the Director of Communication of the Service, M..A. Ahmed, Yemi-Esan also said that the introduction of the Programme was a direct response to the glaring knowledge and skills gaps identified in the Civil Service, which constituted the major barriers to the ability of the Service to effectively discharge its core responsibilities.

She buttressed that the top-talent programme was conceived and structured to identify, train and retain the best Officers in the Service, who would become the face of the envisioned New Federal Civil Service, in terms of providing requisite technical and leadership skills.

She added that the choice of focusing on the middle-level Officers on salary grade levels (SGL) 10-14 was informed by the need to lay a solid foundation for the future.

The HoSF explained that the cardinal objectives of the LEAD-P were to change the mindset of Officers, as well as increase their self-awareness and patterns of behaviour to be able to influence the mindset of other workers with a view to making them capable of leading work teams.

She added that the goal was to train and inject adequate competencies through the annual selection and training of at least 100 Officers.

She also expressed optimism that LEAD-P would address the lingering challenge of succession planning in the nation’s Civil Service, as well as its negative public perception in the areas of efficiency, results, knowledge and attitudes, stating that in no distant time, this class of Officers will be the most sought after to drive the delivery of critical projects and programmes.

The HoSF stated further that prospective LEAD-P Officers were subjected to eight (8) months of intensive physical and virtual training, followed by a rigorous 3-level examination.

She added that the delivery of the training modules was done by qualified, experienced and eminent professional Faculties and Facilitators from both the public and private sectors.

Likewise, the internship and practical training were conducted with the support and collaboration of Permanent Secretaries and CEOs of MDAs from the public sector, the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation and reputable private sector organisations.

Yemi-Esan noted that the pioneer set of 118 Officers, earlier graduated in May 2022 have all been deployed to specific and strategic national assignments across various MDAs. Their duties included providing technical support to the political leadership and leading essential project teams, amongst others.

She added that the 106 Graduates of the 2nd batch would be deployed to complement the good work started by the 1st set.

Also, OHCSF has commenced the process of selecting and admitting participants for the 3rd batch with the issuance of a call circular and the submission.