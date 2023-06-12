Horse Rider Crushes Man To Death In Jigawa

A horse rider reportedly knocked down a 70-year-old man identified as Umar Hassan in the Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State on Sunday.

New Telegraph reports according to an eyewitness account that the horse rider lost control of the animal and knocked the victim down which later led to his death.

This development is coming barely a month after another man was knocked down by a horse rider during a wedding horse race.

Confirming the incident, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, the state command’s spokesperson said the incident happened when a 25-year-old Mohd Mustapha, a horse rider without authorization, rode his horse within Ringim municipality, causing a nuisance to society in general.

Adam explained that while he was riding his horse, he lost control and hit Umar Hassan, who was riding a bicycle.

He said as a result, the cyclist sustained various degrees of injuries and fractures on his legs.

He added that a team of policemen rushed to the scene and conveyed the victim to Ringim General Hospital where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor while receiving treatment.

He said the suspect was arrested and detained in police custody. and would be charged to court upon completion of a discreet investigation.